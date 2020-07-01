Thai entrepreneur connects Michelin bistros to those in need

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Natalie Bin Narkprasert’s business was in Paris. But she was locked down by COVID-19 restrictions and stuck in Thailand.

Her heart was in Thailand, too — and it ached for her compatriots who were suffering in the pandemic. She thought of her own grandmother.

“She’s 94 years old, and then I really worried about her during COVID, like how is she going to cope and do things, so I just thought about all the people who are struggling during this time who might not even have a family or a home,” she said.

So she recruited a network of volunteers, including Michelin-starred chefs, to help those in her homeland whose already modest incomes were shattered by the pandemic restrictions.

Her group, COVID Thailand Aid, says it has reached more than 30,000 people in more than 100 locations with care packages and freshly cooked food.

On a recent afternoon, the 28-year-old was front and center in the Bangkok heat, helping distribute meals in a small, low-income community beside a railway line.

In bright blue T-shirts, she and her volunteers pressed boxes of spicy minced chicken and rice into the hands of residents. They also gave essential items like clothing, hand sanitizers and face masks.