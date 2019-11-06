In three weeks, food lovers will be enjoying feasts of all types in celebration of another Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day is Nov. 28 and Region restaurants have lavish menus planned for the important family holiday.
Whether you want to visit an upscale restaurant for a special brunch meal, a casual buffet specializing in all you can eat fare or a favorite ethnic haunt with specialty items for the holiday, there'll be plenty to choose from.
Here's a sample of what will be available this Thanksgiving.
• The Bennett-Curtis House, 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park, Ill. Call 815- 465-2288 or visit bennettcurtis.com. Thanksgiving will be celebrated with a traditional family style turkey dinner along with a variety of sides. The meal begins with a puff pastry appetizer and a choice of pumpkin soup or garden salad. Cost is $21.95 for adults and $10.95 for kids 10 and younger. Also available is prime rib for $29.95. (must be pre-ordered). Reservations are necessary.
• Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. Visit bluechipcasino.com. The casino's Options Buffet will present its Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On the menu will be various dishes including oven roasted turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, prime rib, honey-glazed ham, New York strip steaks and more. Cost is $27.99 plus tax. At the casino's William B's Steakhouse, the Thanksgiving Feast will include a holiday turkey sandwich-to-go, and the menu features a choice of crab and roasted corn chowder or a salad of seasonal greens, cranberry-glazed sliced turkey, traditional sides, warm bread pudding and more. Cost is $32. The casino's Nelson's Deli will offer a Turkey to Go Thanksgiving dinner for 8 to 10 people. The dinner can be picked up on Nov. 27 or 28. The entire dinner with all the fixings costs $159 plus tax. To place an order for the Turkey to Go dinner, call 888-879-2485, ext. 2485. All orders must be placed and prepaid by Nov. 22.
• Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Mich. Call 866- 4WINDS1 or visit fourwindscasino.com. The Buffet at Four Winds Casino will present the Thanksgiving Buffet from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern. Cost is $47 per person; $23.50 for children between the ages of 4 and 12. Carved turkey, ham, prime rib, crab legs, various sides, salads and desserts will be featured.
•Gino's Steakhouse, 1259 Joliet St., Dyer and 600 E. Lincoln Highway, Merrillville. Call 219-865-3854 for Dyer and 219- 769-4466 for Merrillville. Both locations will have a Thanksgiving Buffet. The menu includes turkey, pasta, other meats and various sides and desserts. At the Dyer location, cost is $35 for adults and $17 for children under the age of 12. At the Merrillville location, cost is $32 for adults and $14 for children under the age of 12. To learn more about the Merrillville menu, visit ginosmerrillville.com.
• Glenwood Oaks Rib and Chop House, 106 N. Main St., Glenwood, Ill. Call 708-758-4400 or visit glenwoodoaks.com. A special menu will be available for Thanksgiving. Among menu items will be turkey, ribs, steak, prime rib, seafood and more. A Thanksgiving to Go menu is also available.
• Horseshoe Casino's Village Square Buffet, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. Call (219) 473-7000. The Village Square Buffet features a variety of stations including Asian, Italian, Latin, American and a rotating station. Various desserts are available. Call for holiday specials and prices.
•Harbor View Buffet, Majestic Star Casino, Gary. Visit majesticstarcasino.com. The Harbor View Buffet regularly features an assortment of foods including pasta, chicken dishes, seafood, various sides, desserts and more. Visit the web site for hours and prices.
• Lansing Country Club, 18600 Wentworth Ave., Lansing. Call 708-474-9102. The Thanksgiving Dinner will be open to the public. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $23.95 per person; $11.95 for children 12 and younger. Children under 3 are free. Reservations are required. Call for more information.
• Theo's Steaks and Seafood, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. Call 219-838-3000. A special menu will be served for Thanksgiving. The menu will include turkey, ham, leg of lamb and all the trimmings. Theo's will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.