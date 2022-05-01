The fanciful, colorful kitchen: Inspired Home Show highlights fun appliances

The Inspired Home Show recently hit Chicago showcasing many new and innovative products in the housewares industry.

The Inspired Home Show, formerly known as The International Home and Housewares Show, was held at Chicago's McCormick Place in early March for the first time since the pandemic started.

Walking around the many displays throughout the exhibition, it was obvious that companies are still targeting consumers' interests in making their homes a comfortable and joyous place to spend time in.

The kitchen, in particular, is still in the spotlight. Products showcased at the show highlighted fun appliances, colorful plateware, and also a variety of pop culture inspirations in items.

After going through the pandemic, people are learning to enjoy the comforts of their homes even more and the products are helping them in that growing enjoyment.

Among some of the products on display were a variety of fun appliances and gadgets from Select Brands featuring Disney, Friends, DC SuperHeroes, Star Wars and BabyCakes inspirations.

Disney fans will find everything from the Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker to a Mickey Mouse Slow Cooker with Sound, Mickey Mouse Popcorn Popper and a Mickey Mouse 1-Cup Coffee Maker and Mickey Toaster in the market.

Also in stores are Star Wars Mini Waffle Makers, The Nightmare Before Christmas Slow Cooker, Pastel colored Babycakes Mini Cupcake Makers, various Cake Pop Makers, Mini Donut Makers and Mini Waffle Stick Makers.

Fans of the Friends television series will find a Triple Slow Cooker with Friends logos on it; a Friends Half Dozen Mini Donut Maker; Friends Digital Slow Cooker; and more.

There's no stopping the fun and convenience cooks will have in the kitchen with various other appliances such as a a churro maker from Bene Casa or the Mason Jar Lid Grater from Microplane.

Bright colors and whimsical designs are also currently starring on the kitchen front. Plateware from Gibson Home featured bright reds, yellows, purple and green hues while Mr. Coffee's products also sported colors such as teals, blues and other hues.

The Green Life company, which offers various kitchen appliances, showcased its mission of cooking healthy and "cooking in color" via assorted products with attractive hues such as deep pinks and rich yellows and purples. Many products had a choice of designs as well.

In addition to all of the innovative and interesting products on display, show attendees were able to watch cooking demos by celebrity chefs and other food experts in the show's Cooking Theatre.

Among chefs demonstrating recipes were Martha Stewart, Rick Bayless, Gale Gand and Fabio Viviani. Actress Tia Mowry, Andrew Rea and Will Brown also appeared on the Cooking Theatre stage.

To learn more about future Inspired Home Shows, visit theinspiredhomeshow.com.

