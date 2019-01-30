The French Pastry School of Robert Morris University Illinois has established a new charitable foundation to provide scholarships to students in its full-time Pastry and Baking, Cake, and Bread programs.
The French Pastry School Scholarship Foundation helps students with tuition as they pursue their passion for pastry, baking, and confectionery arts.
"We founded the school over 20 years ago to meet the high demand for pastry chefs and bakers and this is the next step to ensure that we continue to supply the food and hospitality industry with highly-trained recruits," said Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F., co-founder of the school.
The full-time programs are completely hands-on and range from 10-20 weeks in length. They are highly concentrated with students in class for 6-8 hours a day, 5 days a week. Students learn hundreds of techniques and recipes including croissants, macarons and other petit fours, baguettes, chocolate and sugar candies, wedding and celebration cakes, showpiece sculptures, French entremet cakes, and much more. FPS has over 750 hiring partners including restaurants, bakeries, hotels, and other food companies located all over the world so students have many career options upon completing the programs. Through the collaboration agreement with Robert Morris University Illinois, students can also continue their education and pursue a Bachelor's degree.
"Donations made to the foundation will go directly to the students so both companies and individuals can impact the lives of aspiring bakers and pastry chefs," said Jacquy Pfeiffer, co-founder of the school.
For information on how to donate to the French Pastry School Foundation, please contact info@frenchpastryschool.com.
Founded in 1995, The French Pastry School of Robert Morris University Illinois is the only major culinary school in North America dedicated to all things sweet and baked. FPS provides hands-on education taught entirely in state-of-the-art kitchens by world-renowned chefs, pastry champions, master bakers, and certified master sugar artists.
Students learn hundreds of recipes and techniques through the full-time Pastry and Baking, Cake, and Bread programs as well as through workshops and continuing education classes. Co-founders, Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F., and Jacquy Pfeiffer, James Beard Award-winning author, are both recipients of the French Legion of Honour Award and are featured in the "Kings of Pastry" documentary.