The Hütte: A Melting Pot Of Swiss, Appalachian Culture

Almost all the meals at the Hütte are served with warm homemade applesauce. It is spiced and sweetened perfectly, leaving a lasting impression. Clara said one of the secrets is very finely sliced lemon rind.

Many of the people working here were born in West Virginia, Clara said, but their ancestors, much like her own, were Swiss immigrants.

“I actually think that the restaurants even better because of the Appalachian aspect. It’s not kitschy European, it’s truthful to this region,” she said.

IRON LADY OF HELVETIA

The reason the town of Helvetia and the Hütte are the way they are today is largely due to Eleanor Mailloux, Clara’s grandmother. Eleanor was born in Virginia but grew up in Helvetia. She had a love for both Appalachian and Swiss cultures. She is remembered as a quirky, hardworking woman who was also elegant and loved dresses and jewelry.

Eleanor channeled her passion through the Hutte, which she co-founded over 50 years ago.

She passed away in 2011 at 93. Jonathan and Clara are releasing a documentary this year that they produced on Eleanor’s impact on Helvetia.