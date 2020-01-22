You are the owner of this article.
The Pizza Plant debuts world's first USDA certified organic plant-based take and bake pizza

Pizza Plant

Pictured is one of the new pizzas from The Pizza Plant.

 Eloise Marie Valadez

The Pizza Plant, headquartered in Pasadena, CA, was propelled to notoriety for its monstrous, 13-topping, CBD-infused, plant-based Nacho Pizza and its decked out, bright green tour bus-sized pizza kitchen.

The company recently debuted the world's first USDA Certified Organic Take and Bake Plant Based Pizzas at Whole Foods Market in California, Arizona and Nevada.

Four USDA Certified Organic, whole-food, nutrient-dense, made-with-love, crave-able, plant-based pizzas inspired by The Pizza Plant’s Founder’s upbringing will be available fresh in the prepared foods department and pizza stations of Whole Foods Market.

The following are the pizzas recently debuted.

The Sink Not Included

House-made ancho chilled spiced tofu peperone slices & Italian spiced wheat crumble, bell peppers, onions, Kalamata olives, made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese & marinara atop an artisan crust.

Yes, We Will Take You To Funghi Town

Roasted baby bella mushrooms, broccoli, house-made pumpkin seed pesto, shaved red onion & made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese atop an artisan crust.

Sinful Yet Guilt-Free

House-made Italian spiced wheat crumble, cured shiitake bits, shaved fennel, made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese & marinara atop an artisan crust.

Not Your Grandma’s

Made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese & marinara atop an artisan crust.

Each 10” pie is packaged in an eco-friendly, certified compostable oven-safe to 425° F/Microwavable TreeSaver™ Pizza Pan made in the USA.

The Pizza Plant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plant Craft Foods, Inc, is committed to bringing family and friends back to the table and to making the world better one pizza at a time.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

