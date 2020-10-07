The sauce is boss: Add a variety of sweet, smokey or spicy flavors to your grilled fare

Some of the ingredients that Cartwright uses to make her mild sauce are hickory smoke, brown sugar, yellow mustard, ketchup and tomato sauce. Blended with a few other seasonings and ingredients, it creates a sauce that she uses on her pulled pork and beef brisket.

“A good start would be ketchup, mustard, molasses, cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, brown sugar, garlic salt and hot sauce,” Foy said.

Say when

A quandary for many people when preparing barbecue is when to add sauce. In grilling on a high heat, sauce applied to meat too early tends to burn, so it’s wise to add it toward the end of cooking time or after cooking.

“All of our sauces are put on the meats after the fact,” said Cartwright. “We hickory smoke our ribs and chicken for three hours. We hickory smoke pork butt and brisket for 12 hours.” After cooking, meats are smothered with sauce.

“My personal opinion is to to glaze it about 20-30 minutes before it comes off the grill, creating a caramelization to the meat as frosting is to a cake,” Foy said. “If I’m smoking a brisket I will use a hot barbecue sauce to baste it after seasoning to get a good bite to the crackle.”

Pairing it up