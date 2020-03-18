The secret to a great Irish Coffee isn't what you'd expect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After lunch one day, we went to the Stag’s Head pub in Dublin. It sits at the end of a pedestrian street and has been a beloved part of the Dublin landscape for 250 years this year. It is a warm, convivial space, the perfect place to experience a neat Irish whiskey with ½-pint of Guinness on the side — my favorite order during my trip.

After consuming my first round, I ordered an Irish Coffee ``in the name of research." I was not disappointed. The coffee was flavorful but light, not bitter at all. It complemented and softened the sharp Irish whiskey; when you sipped it through the rich pillows of fresh, thickened cream, the bite of the whiskey was tamed, and it was heavenly.

The Irish Coffee was so exceptional that I asked the manager of the pub for the secret. He was hesitant at first to tell me, and then said I wouldn’t believe it. I anticipated that he was going to say it was Ireland's exceptional cream. But that wasn’t it.

The secret to a great Irish Coffee, it turns out, is instant coffee.

That’s right, the instant coffee you can get at the grocery store. He told me you can’t use coffee that is too strong, too flavorful or, in his words, too “good.” Those coffees will upset the balance of the drink.