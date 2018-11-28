Families, groups of friends, club members and others interested in attending special themed-food events for the holidays have much to pick from this season.
Venues from theaters, museums and clubs to community centers, park districts and others will be presenting an assortment of events to mark the holidays in a festive way. Everything from Breakfast with Santa, Dinner with Santa, Princess Teas, holiday-themed brunches and other food-themed events will be on the agenda.
The following is a list of special food-themed events. So, put on your holiday best and come to the table to enjoy. This list is merely a sample so if we've left out one of your favorite events, let us know.
• Holiday dinner associated with "Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" on Dec. 6 and Dec. 14 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. The dinners begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 14 with show at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $60 plus tax. Cash bar available.
• Children's Festival of Trees Breakfast on Dec. 8 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Call 219-836-3255. The event is presented by the Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society. Tickets are $15 for adults; $8 for children. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, milk and coffee. Photos with Santa, an instrument zoo and a raffle are featured.
• The 36th annual Munster Chamber of Commerce Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 at Wilbur Wright Middle School, 8650 Columbia Ave., Munster. Breakfast, games, activities, face painting and more will be available. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m. on the Munster firetruck. There will be two sessions: 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $6 and every child with a ticket will receive a special gift from Santa. Tickets available online at munsterchamber.org, at Munster chamber office in Town Hall and at Strack & Van Til, 12 Ridge Road, Munster.
• Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 at Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. A plated breakfast of eggs, French toast and sausage with beverages will be featured. Holiday music will also be presented. Cost is $14. Pay in advance at Schererville's Clerk Treasurer's Office. Doors open at 9 a.m. Call 219-865-5530.
• Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Lansing Country Club, 18600 Wentworth Ave., Lansing. Call 708-474-9102. Children may visit with Santa in the Spectacular Santaland, take photos with Santa, kid's goody bags are available and door prizes. Cost is $17.95 for adults; $8.95 for children and free for children three and younger.
• A Christmas Carol Breakfast at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook, Illinois. Call 630-530-0111 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com. The Christmas Carol Breakfasts will be held Saturdays Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 11 a.m. Cost is $20 for adults; $15 for children 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger. The breakfast features an omelet bar, a make-your-own donut station, holiday hot chocolate station and more. Children may write a letter to Santa that will be mailed from Drury Lane. Princess High Teas will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 29, Jan. 5, 19 and 26 at Drury Lane. Cost is $30 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Among other special food-themed events are Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23; Holiday Afternoon Tea at 3 p.m. Saturdays Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22; A Christmas Carol Dinner at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and more. Call Drury Lane for more information.
• Holiday Breakfasts at Shedd will be held at 8 a.m. Dec. 2, 9, 15 16, 22 and 23 at Shedd Aquarium, off Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. Visit sheddaquarium.org. Cost is $54.95 for adults; $39.95 for children ages 3 to 10; and free for children under 3. The event includes breakfast, The Polar Express 4-D Experience and meet-and-greet with Santa.