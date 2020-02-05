There is an art to toasting nuts, and here's how to do it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So, it will come as no surprise that my pet peeve is the way so many popular food people today demonstrate toasting nuts. The first time that I saw someone “toast” nuts in a skillet on top of the stovetop, I was flabbergasted. Because the heat is direct, it heats the metal pan and that heat is transferred to the surface of the food making contact with the pan. The side of the food exposed to the direct heat will continue to cook until it is moved. I am sure everyone can relate to how easy it is to burn food in a skillet on the stovetop. And, the more delicate the food, the faster it happens. That is what happens to the nuts. Even if you shake the pan, you will end up with some parts of the nuts still raw and some parts — the parts that touch the bottom of the pan — with burned edges. And that means you will be adding burned acrid flavor to your dish.

Maybe the problem is in our terminology. As recipe writers, we tell people to “toast” their nuts and we really should be telling them to “roast” their nuts. If you cook with nuts and seeds a lot, you have probably already figured out that the best way to toast them is in an oven. But if you are still toasting them on the stovetop, you will love the oven method. Not only do you get better results, it is also easier, and you don’t have to tend to it as much.