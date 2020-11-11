These fruits, veggies and more can help build your body's defenses

As we move into cold and flu season, it’s important to understand that there are many ways we can take charge of our health so our immune systems can better ward off illness and disease. Food plays a huge role in the matter, because more than 70% of our immunity lies in our digestive system.

Though there is no one super food that will keep us healthy, the idea is that when we consume a variety of highly nutritional foods consistently, we will strengthen our immune system. With that, grab a pen and paper and write your grocery list.

Vegetables

It’s no surprise that eating an array of colorful vegetables is beneficial to optimal health. Those that top the list of immune boosting properties are

Asparagus

Artichokes

Jerusalem artichokes

Leeks

Onions

Garlic

Leafy greens (spinach, collard greens, dandelion greens, kale)

Jicama

Red bell peppers

broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables (Brussels sprouts, cauliflower)

Squash

Sweet potatoes.