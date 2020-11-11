 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
These fruits, veggies and more can help build your body's defenses
urgent
On the table

These fruits, veggies and more can help build your body's defenses

{{featured_button_text}}
These fruits, veggies and more can help build your body's defenses
Courtesy of the American Heart Association

As we move into cold and flu season, it’s important to understand that there are many ways we can take charge of our health so our immune systems can better ward off illness and disease. Food plays a huge role in the matter, because more than 70% of our immunity lies in our digestive system.

Though there is no one super food that will keep us healthy, the idea is that when we consume a variety of highly nutritional foods consistently, we will strengthen our immune system. With that, grab a pen and paper and write your grocery list.

Vegetables

It’s no surprise that eating an array of colorful vegetables is beneficial to optimal health. Those that top the list of immune boosting properties are

  • Asparagus
  • Artichokes
  • Jerusalem artichokes
  • Leeks
  • Onions
  • Garlic
  • Leafy greens (spinach, collard greens, dandelion greens, kale)
  • Jicama
  • Red bell peppers
  • broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables (Brussels sprouts, cauliflower)
  • Squash
  • Sweet potatoes.

Vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, and red bell peppers contain vitamins C, E and A, along with numerous antioxidants. Broccoli eaten raw delivers the most nutrients; steaming is the best cooking method to preserve them. Lightly cooking spinach improves absorption of all the nutrients.

Fruits

Citrus fruit, pineapple, mango, papaya, kiwi and honeydew provide vitamin C. Beta carotene, which our bodies convert to vitamin A, is found in apricots, pumpkin and all yellow, orange, and red fruits and veggies.

By eating a wide variety of colorful fruits and vegetables high in vitamins C, A, and phytonutrients (chemicals plants produce to stay healthy), we support our immune system. In an ideal world, we’d have two servings of fruits and eight or more servings of vegetables daily. A serving size is about a half cup.

Plantains, bananas, apples, and berries are good options for their prebiotic properties. Prebiotics provide food for probiotics, the good bacteria we need  to maintain a healthy gut and fend off illness and disease.

Prebiotics

More prebiotic foods include barley, beans, oats, quinoa, rye, wheat, potatoes, yams, flax seeds, chia seeds and seaweed. Garlic and onions offer wide-spectrum antimicrobial and prebiotic properties.

Probiotics

These include fermented products such as sauerkraut, kimchi and kombucha, as well as dairy products such as kefir and yogurts with live and active cultures. Choose yogurts low in sugar such as the Greek variety. If it’s a bit too tart for your liking, add fruit for sweetness.

Protein

Adequate protein intake is critical for immune function. Poultry is a top choice, and homemade chicken soup really is a great healer. Bone broth from chicken bones contains gelatin, chondroitin and other nutrients helpful for gut health and immunity.

Others

Ginger root, turmeric, green tea, almonds, sunflower seeds and shellfish round out the list of medicinal foods.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially warmer fluids. Herbal teas including ginger and turmeric and green tea, soups and broths made at home with fresh vegetables and lots of spices are all delicious options. Drink filtered water and avoid concentrated fruit juices and sweetened beverages due to high sugar content.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

Immunity busters

Sugar, sweeteners and artificial sweeteners are often added to packaged foods and drinks. You may be surprised to learn how much sugar is in cereal, condiments, dressings and sauces.

Besides excess sugar, processed foods also contain preservatives, colorings and other additives that are hard to digest and tax the immune system.

Hydrogenated oils, trans fats and vegetable oils such as soybean, canola, and corn cause harmful inflammation. Likewise, margarine and shortening are not healthy fats. Opt instead for extra virgin olive oil (for low heat cooking and dressings) and avocado oil (for high heat cooking).

Refined starches (white flour, white pasta, white bread), soda, alcoholic beverages and fast food will not help you stay healthy during cold and flu season.

Feed a cold; starve a fever?

There’s been no scientific evidence that supports this old adage. Eat if you’re hungry and don’t eat if you’re not when you’re sick.

The best way to support your immune system is to eat whole foods that are packed with nutrients. Other ways to prevent illness:

  • Manage stress
  • Get plenty of sleep consistently
  • Avoid under- or over-exercising
  • Avoid under- or over-eating
  • Maintain a healthy body weight

Oh, and remember to wash your hands.

Boning up

To make chicken or turkey bone broth:

  • Put leftover chicken/turkey carcass, bones, neck, etc., in your crock pot.
  • Add a couple roughly chopped carrots, celery stalks, onions and whole garlic cloves.
  • Add thyme, rosemary and/or parsley if desired.
  • Cover with water to within an inch or two from the top.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. (This helps more nutrients to seep out of the bones and you won’t taste it.)
  • Cover and cook on low for 18-24 hours.
  • Remove the solids with a slotted spoon, allowing any stock to drain in another bowl. (There may be quite a bit of stock that collects in the vegetables.)
  • Discard the overcooked vegetables and bones. Run the remaining broth through a small strainer or cheesecloth to remove any lsolids.

You now have delicious healthy bone broth to sip, use as a soup base or freeze. This process works for all types of bones. If you get soup bones from your butcher, If you roast soup bones you get from a butcher before making bone broth, the final product has a richer flavor.

Note: When making broth from bones, you want to try and use bones that come from well sourced, organically raised, pastured or grass-fed animals, to avoid added hormones and antibiotics and other additives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

McDonald's Sets Sights On Winning The Chicken Sandwich Wars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts