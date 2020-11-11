These fruits, veggies and more can help build your body's defenses

As we move into cold and flu season, it’s important to understand that there are many ways we can take charge of our health so our immune systems can better ward off illness and disease. Food plays a huge role in the matter, because more than 70% of our immunity lies in our digestive system.
Though there is no one super food that will keep us healthy, the idea is that when we consume a variety of highly nutritional foods consistently, we will strengthen our immune system. With that, grab a pen and paper and write your grocery list.
Vegetables
It’s no surprise that eating an array of colorful vegetables is beneficial to optimal health. Those that top the list of immune boosting properties are
- Asparagus
- Artichokes
- Jerusalem artichokes
- Leeks
- Onions
- Garlic
- Leafy greens (spinach, collard greens, dandelion greens, kale)
- Jicama
- Red bell peppers
- broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables (Brussels sprouts, cauliflower)
- Squash
- Sweet potatoes.
Vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, and red bell peppers contain vitamins C, E and A, along with numerous antioxidants. Broccoli eaten raw delivers the most nutrients; steaming is the best cooking method to preserve them. Lightly cooking spinach improves absorption of all the nutrients.
Fruits
Citrus fruit, pineapple, mango, papaya, kiwi and honeydew provide vitamin C. Beta carotene, which our bodies convert to vitamin A, is found in apricots, pumpkin and all yellow, orange, and red fruits and veggies.
By eating a wide variety of colorful fruits and vegetables high in vitamins C, A, and phytonutrients (chemicals plants produce to stay healthy), we support our immune system. In an ideal world, we’d have two servings of fruits and eight or more servings of vegetables daily. A serving size is about a half cup.
Plantains, bananas, apples, and berries are good options for their prebiotic properties. Prebiotics provide food for probiotics, the good bacteria we need to maintain a healthy gut and fend off illness and disease.
Prebiotics
More prebiotic foods include barley, beans, oats, quinoa, rye, wheat, potatoes, yams, flax seeds, chia seeds and seaweed. Garlic and onions offer wide-spectrum antimicrobial and prebiotic properties.
Probiotics
These include fermented products such as sauerkraut, kimchi and kombucha, as well as dairy products such as kefir and yogurts with live and active cultures. Choose yogurts low in sugar such as the Greek variety. If it’s a bit too tart for your liking, add fruit for sweetness.
Protein
Adequate protein intake is critical for immune function. Poultry is a top choice, and homemade chicken soup really is a great healer. Bone broth from chicken bones contains gelatin, chondroitin and other nutrients helpful for gut health and immunity.
Others
Ginger root, turmeric, green tea, almonds, sunflower seeds and shellfish round out the list of medicinal foods.
Drink plenty of fluids, especially warmer fluids. Herbal teas including ginger and turmeric and green tea, soups and broths made at home with fresh vegetables and lots of spices are all delicious options. Drink filtered water and avoid concentrated fruit juices and sweetened beverages due to high sugar content.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.
