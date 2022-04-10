Thornton Distilling Co. debuts new menu, adds weekly events

Like many other businesses, Thornton Distilling Co. in Thornton did a bit of pivoting during the pandemic. Early on, just as the shutdowns began, production shifted from spirits to hand sanitizer that the distillery was providing free of charge to first responders and later to the general public.

With restrictions on indoor dining, they kept going with bottle pick-up until limited capacity was resumed. Since then they’ve welcomed customers back to the tasting room. The most recent food options had been provided by an off-site vendor. The event space became a lounge where people could social distance since there was a huge drop in events.

Now with the recent end to the mask mandate in Illinois, things are looking up for restaurant owners and it’s full steam ahead for Thornton Distilling Co. in Thornton, which just debuted a new menu and is filling the calendar with lots of plans for the months ahead.

“We just started the new menu program. We kicked off for the Super Bowl and right now have a limited menu, but later will have entrees,” said Andrew Howell, founder. “We’re excited to be back at it. We started planning our full restaurant before the pandemic and it’s now been delayed about two years. We’re so glad to bring this to fruition.”

The original lounge area will be re-opening soon and the event space calendar is filling up with weddings, parties and other occasions. “We still have some availability this spring because of the weird transition during the pandemic. We’re hosting some delayed weddings,” said Howell. “We’ve just started booking bands again and will have live music on Fridays.”

The space holds a max of 226, but for a sealed dinner can accommodate 150. “We now have world-class catering available. Being able to host a wedding not just in a historic venue, but to also have world-class catering is a big deal,” said Howell. Filet mignon was on the menu for the first wedding this season and the new chef looks forward to creating customized wedding menus to suit the desires of the couple.

The restaurant has a new experienced full-time chef and is in the soft-launch phase with some new leveled-up casual bites available with plans to expand to upscale entrees and introduce Sunday brunch. The current menu is short and simple with tacos, chili, burgers and wings, but in a very elevated form from what you’d expect to find in a local bar.

Three versions of tacos are available - the Beef Street Taco with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa roja and fresh avocado; the Fish Tacos made with crispy black cod filets battered in Thornton Lager beer with lime zest mayo, cabbage crunch, salsa verde and pico de gallo; and the Barbacoa Tacos made with slow braised pulled beef, mild chile arbol salsa, melted queso blanco and chopped onions and cilantro.

Three burgers are on the menu and each is quite different. The Baja Guac Burger includes the house guacamole. The Bielfeldt Burger is a classic burger with a freshly-made secret sauce. The Bourbon BBQ Burger has hand battered onion rings, aged cheddar applewood bacon and Chef Los Pecan Bourbon BBQ Sauce, which is made using the distilling company’s own pecan bourbon. The sauce is also one of the choices for the Wampum Wings. The fries are hand-cut. All the sauces are made from scratch - even the ketchup.

“We want people to enjoy the quality. It can be just a taco, but we want it to be elevated,” said Howell. “We’re just trying to get the word out that we’re serving good and we’re trying to build it up.”

The distillery also received a recent designation as an Illinois Maker by Enjoy Illinois, the Illinois Office of Tourism. It is housed in a building that dates back to 1857 along Thorn Creek that was originally the site of the Bielfeldt Brewery.

A grand re-opening is scheduled for June 1. Follow the social media pages at @thorntondistilling and visit thorntondistilling.com for updates. Until then, stop by on Fridays for live music, on Saturdays when they have a DJ from Conservatory Record Shop (a vintage record store in Flossmoor) and on Sunday for stand-up comedy. Trivia nights will be returning soon on Thursday nights, as well.

