Time for chili: Create a flavorful creation with assorted ingredients

Take your poblanos and roast them right on the open burner of your stove until the skin is black and blistered, put them in a covered bowl until they cool. Once cooled, remove the skins, stem and seeds, dice them up and add them to the pot. Take the dried chilis and remove the stems and seeds, lightly toast them in a hot cast iron pan until just fragrant and they get a bit soft. Keep them moving in the pan so they don't burn. Put them in a heat proof bowl and pour enough boiling water to cover the chiles. Make sure all the chiles are submerged. I use a plate to hold them down.

After about an hour of soaking, take one cup of the soaking water and all the chiles and put them in a blender and blend until you have a fine puree. I like to pour this puree through a fine mesh sieve into a bowl. Add about half the puree to a pot and keep simmering. About an hour before it's ready, taste it and add more of the dry spices, especially the chili powder, as well as more of the puree. Throughout the process don't be afraid to add water or any other additions you think would be good. In the last half hour if it seems too watery for your liking turn the heat up and reduce the amount of liquid to the consistency you like. Give it a final taste and get ready to serve.