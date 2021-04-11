Tips for shopping, cooking when it's just you or two

A single person may encounter a few challenges when it comes to shopping, cooking and dining.
Considering there’s no pressure from family members to cook, eating solo may lead to some rather uninspiring meals. Then there’s always the big question of what to cook. A lack of appetite complicates the situation.
On the other hand, you get to cook and eat whatever you like if you're single. . You can experiment with new recipes. If you really like chicken, you can make it several ways in a week and not have anyone complain that they’re sick of it.
Cooking for two can be as challenging as well as a big adjustment for recent empty-nesters. It’s a shock to go from feeding young adults with great metabolisms to two people who are most likely watching their waistlines. Leftovers that were once a rarity can get to be a drag by the third meal.
Whether you’re cooking for one or two, it’s best to plan your meals for the week. By doing this you can create a grocery list with the necessary ingredients to avoid impulse buying. You'll also minimize waste and probably save a few dollars.
Figure out how many meals you may eat out, then plan the rest. You’ll have everything you need for special recipes as well as a properly stocked pantry. It’s a good idea to have staples on hand to be able to make several of your favorite meals at will.
Check out the bulk food bins in grocery stores. These are ideal when you’re feeling adventurous to try something new or prefer to only buy a small amount for a recipe. If packaged meats are too big, go to a butcher shop or the fresh meat counter at your grocery and get what you need. You could also freeze the extra portions and be prepared for another day. Deli counters are perfect for a few slices of cheese or a side dish of prepared salad.
Produce is best when fresh and may need to be replenished several times a week. Fortunately, you can buy one or two pieces of fruit and small bunches of lettuce or other vegetables. Frozen and canned goods are other options that help you avoid multiple shopping trips.
If you find it easier to cook a larger portion, freeze half of your entrée for another week. As long as freezer space isn’t an issue, it’s a good to double a recipe and save on time and effort.
Not all foods freeze well. Noodles, rice and quinoa in soups tend to get mushy after being frozen and reheated. Freeze the soup without them and boil a new batch and add when reheating. Dairy-based soups also don't freeze well. Neither do dishes containing white potatoes get mushy.
Buying foods in larger sizes or bulk is typically more economical, so consider sharing with a neighbor or friend if you like to shop at Costco or Sam’s Club. Or participate in a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. You may even find some interesting foods that aren’t in your usual grocery.
Find a neighbor or friend who is a good cook and trade leftovers once a week. You’ll each get more variety and one less day of having to cook.
Plan to cook with a friend, which even works via video conferencing, which can be fun especially if cooking isn’t your thing.
Many recipes yield four servings. If leftovers aren’t for you, cut the recipe or share with a neighbor.
Get creative with leftovers. A grocery store rotisserie chicken that was a main dish one day, can become chicken salad another, add it to a tossed green salad or to chicken broth. If chicken once a week is enough, remove from the bone and freeze it for another time.
A toaster oven can come in handy for singles to keep form firing up the oven for one slice of pizza or roasting veggies.
When all else fails, find your favorite food or cooking channel and be inspired.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.