Tips for shopping, cooking when it's just you or two

A single person may encounter a few challenges when it comes to shopping, cooking and dining.

Considering there’s no pressure from family members to cook, eating solo may lead to some rather uninspiring meals. Then there’s always the big question of what to cook. A lack of appetite complicates the situation.

On the other hand, you get to cook and eat whatever you like if you're single. . You can experiment with new recipes. If you really like chicken, you can make it several ways in a week and not have anyone complain that they’re sick of it.

Cooking for two can be as challenging as well as a big adjustment for recent empty-nesters. It’s a shock to go from feeding young adults with great metabolisms to two people who are most likely watching their waistlines. Leftovers that were once a rarity can get to be a drag by the third meal.

Whether you’re cooking for one or two, it’s best to plan your meals for the week. By doing this you can create a grocery list with the necessary ingredients to avoid impulse buying. You'll also minimize waste and probably save a few dollars.