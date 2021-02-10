Toast Love's holiday with a special cocktail

The Santo Love Potion Cocktail by Sammy Hagar is pictured.
Pictured is the Santo Peachy Sweetheart Bellini.
Looking for a good cocktail to create for your beloved? The folks at Santo Spirits have created specialty drinks in honor of Valentine's Day.
Among their libations are The Santo Love Potion Cocktail by Sammy Hagar and The Santo Peachy Sweetheart Bellini. Try the following recipes to serve on Feb. 14.
The Santo Love Potion Cocktail by Sammy Hagar
1 ounce Santo Spirit Blanco
1/2 ounce Sammys Beach Bar Rum Redhead Macadamia Nut Rum
1/2 ounce Sammy’s Beach Bar White Rum
1/2 ounce triple sec or cointreau
1/2-1 Tangerine juice and skin (optional)
Santo Peachy Sweetheart Bellini
1.5 ounce Santo Spirit Blanco
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend with ice. Serve in a champagne flute. Garnish with a peach slice.
18 signature drinks from around the Region
Close
Moods at 2548 Portage Mall, Portage Served at: Ingredients: Apple cider, apple juice, spices, Everclear and whipped cream
Description: All the goodness of a bite of apple pie condensed into one gulp.
Served at: Zodiac Cafe and Lounge at 113 N. Main St., in Crown Point Ingredients: Infused with Apple Reál Syrup, Casa Noble for tequila, Montelobo’s Mezcal Joven
Description: This is a Smoky Apple-flavored margarita perfect to commemorate the fall season with! It’s got that subtle smokey flavor that makes this margarita unique, and then garnished with an orange peel as well as a star anise.
Served at: Flannery's Tavern at 125 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton Ingredients: Bacardi Mango, pineapple juice and cranberry juice
Description: A chilled, sweet tropical cocktail perfect for anyone new to the drink scene.
Served at: Dick's Bar at 912 Lincolnway, LaPorte
Description: A shot with hearty, chocolate-like flavor and a kick.
Served at: Dick's Bar at 912 Lincolnway, LaPorte Ingredients: Rum, grenadine, pineapple juice, and peach, apple and watermelon Schnapps
Description: A tart selection if you're looking for something sweet to sip for a while.
Served at: Decoys Bar and Grill at 1729 U.S. 20, Michigan City Ingredients: Rum, Bacardi Orange, Creme de Banana, pineapple juice, orange juice and cherry Price: Pint for $8 and bucket for $15
Description: A powerful package of flavors for those that like big gulps at the watering hole.
Served at: R-Bar and Grill at 9521 Indianapolis Blvd., in Highland Ingredients: Vodka, eggnog and amaretto garnished with a dash of cinnamon.
Description: As the weather gets cooler this is a favorite among R-Bar's customers. The bartender shakes up vodka, eggnog and amaretto — garnish it with a dash of cinnamon. There's something about Amaretto and the holidays and this drink brings it all together.
Served at: Cafe Borgia at 10018 Calumet Ave., in Munster Ingredients: Frangelico, Dark Godiva Liqueur Tia Maria, European coffee roast, Creme de Menthe for color and topped with a heaping tablespoon homemade heavy whipped cream
Description: A Thanksgiving time favorite! Served hot in mug.
Served at: Kilroys Pub at 3502 Ridge Road, Lansing Ingredients: Bacardi Raspberry, watermelon Schnapps, Triple Sec, lime juice and sweet & sour mix
Description: A fruity take on a martini fitting for the summertime.
Served at: Dick's Bar at 912 Lincolnway, LaPorte
Description: A swig with a lemon kick that goes easily down the hatch. We'll let LaPortians decide if it's close at all to the real thing.
Served at: 5th Amendment Pub at 6729 Kennedy Ave., Hammond Ingredients: Vodka, tequila, gin, rum, triple sec, Southern Comfort, slow gin, orange juice, sweet & sour mix, grenadine, lemon, orange, lime and cherries
Description: A monster of a drink with a delicious, tropical taste. The bar limits one per customer.
Served at: Three Monkeys Pub at 21 W. 112th Ave., Crown Point Ingredients: Rum, grenadine, pineapple juice, and crushed oranges and cherries
Description: A super sweet offering that could make any bar-goer bananas.
Served at: TheCopper Still at9121 Wicker Ave., in St John Ingredients: CD Vanilla Vodka along with pumpkin spice syrup, butterscotch schnapps and cream
Description: Made with Copper Still's own CD Vanilla Vodka along with pumpkin spice syrup, butterscotch schnapps and cream. To top it off you can have it with or without whip cream and then add a shake of pumpkin pie spice.
Served at: R-Bar and Grill at 9521 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland Ingredients: UV Blue Raspberry Vodka, cointreau, blue curacao, sour mix and orange juice
Description: If you want to add something tart to your tab, this selection will do just fine.
Served at: Sage Restaurant at 157 W Lincolnway, Valparaiso Ingredients: Vodka, cranberry liqueur, simple syrup, hand-squeezed lime juice and hand-squeezed orange juice
Description: If you love the taste of cranberry, this is the drink for you.
Served at: White Rhino Bar & Grill, 101 E Joliet St., Dyer Ingredients: Vodka Citron, Triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice
Description: A tangy, classic cosmo option that goes well with some of the grill's selections.
Served at: Pikk's Tavern at 62 W Lincolnway, Valparaiso Ingredients: St-Germain, prosecco, simple syrup and lemon juice
Description: Take a sip of spring or summertime with this fizzy, lemonade-like delight.
Served at: Diamond Jim's at 210 S. Main St., Crown Point
Description: A sweet, pink lemonade-like cocktail that even the Wicked Witch could get behind.
Moods at 2548 Portage Mall, Portage Served at: Ingredients: Apple cider, apple juice, spices, Everclear and whipped cream
Description: All the goodness of a bite of apple pie condensed into one gulp.
Served at: Zodiac Cafe and Lounge at 113 N. Main St., in Crown Point Ingredients: Infused with Apple Reál Syrup, Casa Noble for tequila, Montelobo’s Mezcal Joven
Description: This is a Smoky Apple-flavored margarita perfect to commemorate the fall season with! It’s got that subtle smokey flavor that makes this margarita unique, and then garnished with an orange peel as well as a star anise.
Served at: Flannery's Tavern at 125 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton Ingredients: Bacardi Mango, pineapple juice and cranberry juice
Description: A chilled, sweet tropical cocktail perfect for anyone new to the drink scene.
Served at: Dick's Bar at 912 Lincolnway, LaPorte
Description: A shot with hearty, chocolate-like flavor and a kick.
Served at: Dick's Bar at 912 Lincolnway, LaPorte Ingredients: Rum, grenadine, pineapple juice, and peach, apple and watermelon Schnapps
Description: A tart selection if you're looking for something sweet to sip for a while.
Served at: Decoys Bar and Grill at 1729 U.S. 20, Michigan City Ingredients: Rum, Bacardi Orange, Creme de Banana, pineapple juice, orange juice and cherry Price: Pint for $8 and bucket for $15
Description: A powerful package of flavors for those that like big gulps at the watering hole.
Served at: R-Bar and Grill at 9521 Indianapolis Blvd., in Highland Ingredients: Vodka, eggnog and amaretto garnished with a dash of cinnamon.
Description: As the weather gets cooler this is a favorite among R-Bar's customers. The bartender shakes up vodka, eggnog and amaretto — garnish it with a dash of cinnamon. There's something about Amaretto and the holidays and this drink brings it all together.
Served at: Cafe Borgia at 10018 Calumet Ave., in Munster Ingredients: Frangelico, Dark Godiva Liqueur Tia Maria, European coffee roast, Creme de Menthe for color and topped with a heaping tablespoon homemade heavy whipped cream
Description: A Thanksgiving time favorite! Served hot in mug.
Served at: Kilroys Pub at 3502 Ridge Road, Lansing Ingredients: Bacardi Raspberry, watermelon Schnapps, Triple Sec, lime juice and sweet & sour mix
Description: A fruity take on a martini fitting for the summertime.
Served at: Dick's Bar at 912 Lincolnway, LaPorte
Description: A swig with a lemon kick that goes easily down the hatch. We'll let LaPortians decide if it's close at all to the real thing.
Served at: 5th Amendment Pub at 6729 Kennedy Ave., Hammond Ingredients: Vodka, tequila, gin, rum, triple sec, Southern Comfort, slow gin, orange juice, sweet & sour mix, grenadine, lemon, orange, lime and cherries
Description: A monster of a drink with a delicious, tropical taste. The bar limits one per customer.
Served at: Three Monkeys Pub at 21 W. 112th Ave., Crown Point Ingredients: Rum, grenadine, pineapple juice, and crushed oranges and cherries
Description: A super sweet offering that could make any bar-goer bananas.
Served at: TheCopper Still at9121 Wicker Ave., in St John Ingredients: CD Vanilla Vodka along with pumpkin spice syrup, butterscotch schnapps and cream
Description: Made with Copper Still's own CD Vanilla Vodka along with pumpkin spice syrup, butterscotch schnapps and cream. To top it off you can have it with or without whip cream and then add a shake of pumpkin pie spice.
Served at: R-Bar and Grill at 9521 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland Ingredients: UV Blue Raspberry Vodka, cointreau, blue curacao, sour mix and orange juice
Description: If you want to add something tart to your tab, this selection will do just fine.
Served at: Sage Restaurant at 157 W Lincolnway, Valparaiso Ingredients: Vodka, cranberry liqueur, simple syrup, hand-squeezed lime juice and hand-squeezed orange juice
Description: If you love the taste of cranberry, this is the drink for you.
Served at: White Rhino Bar & Grill, 101 E Joliet St., Dyer Ingredients: Vodka Citron, Triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice
Description: A tangy, classic cosmo option that goes well with some of the grill's selections.
Served at: Pikk's Tavern at 62 W Lincolnway, Valparaiso Ingredients: St-Germain, prosecco, simple syrup and lemon juice
Description: Take a sip of spring or summertime with this fizzy, lemonade-like delight.
Served at: Diamond Jim's at 210 S. Main St., Crown Point
Description: A sweet, pink lemonade-like cocktail that even the Wicked Witch could get behind.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.