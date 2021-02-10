 Skip to main content
Toast Love's holiday with a special cocktail
Toast Love's holiday with a special cocktail

Looking for a good cocktail to create for your beloved? The folks at Santo Spirits have created specialty drinks in honor of Valentine's Day.

Among their libations are The Santo Love Potion Cocktail by Sammy Hagar and The Santo Peachy Sweetheart Bellini. Try the following recipes to serve on Feb. 14.

The Santo Love Potion Cocktail by Sammy Hagar

1 ounce Santo Spirit Blanco

1/2  ounce Sammys Beach Bar Rum Redhead Macadamia Nut Rum

1/2 ounce Sammy’s Beach Bar White Rum

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce triple sec or cointreau

1/2-1 Tangerine juice and skin (optional)

Mix all together.

Santo Peachy Sweetheart Bellini

1.5 ounce Santo Spirit Blanco

3 ounces Peach Puree

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend with ice. Serve in a champagne flute. Garnish with a peach slice.

Home items you should replace to avoid a costly consequence

Satisfy your cravings

