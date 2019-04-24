Today is Wednesday, April 24, the 114th day of 2019. There are 251 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 24, 1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.
On this date:
In 1800, Congress approved a bill establishing the Library of Congress.
In 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North's post-Civil War rule in the South.
In 1990, the space shuttle Discovery blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying the $1.5 billion Hubble Space Telescope.
In 1995, the final bomb linked to the Unabomber exploded inside the Sacramento, California, offices of a lobbying group for the wood products industry, killing chief lobbyist Gilbert B. Murray.
In 2005, Pope Benedict XVI formally began his stewardship of the Roman Catholic Church.
Ten years ago: Mexico shut down schools, museums, libraries and state-run theaters across its overcrowded capital in hopes of containing a deadly swine flu outbreak.
Five years ago: An Afghan government security guard opened fire on foreign doctors at a Kabul hospital, killing three Americans in the latest of a deadly string of attacks on Western civilians in the capital.
One year ago: Former police officer Joseph DeAngelo was arrested at his home near Sacramento, California, after DNA linked him to crimes attributed to the so-called Golden State Killer; authorities believed he committed 13 murders and more than 50 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s. (DeAngelo is awaiting trial.)
Today's Birthdays: Movie director-producer Richard Donner is 89. Actress Shirley MacLaine is 85. Actress-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 77. Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is 77. Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 76. Rock musician Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 74. R-and-B singer Ann Peebles is 72. Rock singer-musician Rob Hyman is 69. Actor-playwright Eric Bogosian is 66. Rock singer-musician Jack Blades (Night Ranger) is 65. Actor Michael O'Keefe is 64. Rock musician David J (Bauhaus) is 62. Actor Glenn Morshower is 60. Rock musician Billy Gould is 56. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 55. Rock musician Patty Schemel is 52. Actress Stacy Haiduk is 51. Rock musician Aaron Comess (Spin Doctors) is 51. Actor Eric Balfour is 42. Actress Rebecca Mader is 42. Country singer Rebecca Lynn Howard is 40. Country singer Danny Gokey is 39. Actress Reagan Gomez is 39. Actor Austin Nichols is 39. Actress Sasha Barrese is 38. Singer Kelly Clarkson is 37.
Thought for Today: "The door to the past is a strange door. It swings open and things pass through it, but they pass in one direction only. No man can return across that threshold, though he can look down still and see the green light waver in the water weeds." — Loren Eiseley, American anthropologist (1907-1977).