Whether you'd like a plate of pancakes, a hearty omelet, a burger or pasta dinner, you can find all of that and more at Top Notch Restaurant.
Top Notch Restaurant, located on Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland, features family-style dining in a relaxed atmosphere.
The eatery, which has a combination of booth, counter and table seating, draws repeat customers for breakfast, lunch or dinner meals.
We visited Top Notch on a Monday morning. The restaurant's menu features a variety of dishes so we had a difficult time deciding what to order. We opted for a breakfast dish as well as a lunch item.
Our breakfast meal was the French Toast Special ($6.95), which included a half order of French Toast, two eggs, two sausages, orange juice and coffee; and the Hot Turkey Sandwich ($7.65), an open face sandwich on the lunch and dinner side of the menu.
Both entrees received good reviews at our table for good flavor and high points for the amount of food in each serving.
In general, Top Notch's menu stars everything from Egg Dishes, Waffles, Omelets and Crepes to Burgers, Pasta Dishes, Sandwiches, Gourmet Specials, Oriental Stir Fries, Combination Platters, Desserts and more.
Among items on the menu are Beef Shish-ka-bob ($15.95); Grecian Style Half Chicken ($9.95); Fettuccine Alfredo ($8.95); Pizza Burger ($5.50); French Dipp ($7.95); Pork Chop Sandwich ($8.90); Spinach and Feta Cheese Omelet ($5.95); Corned Beef Hash and Eggs ($4.95); Golden Brown Waffle ($4.60); and other dishes.
The restaurant receives a steady stream of customers all day. Top Notch is open from 6 a.m to midnight daily.
Like other traditional family restaurants, customers may order breakfast, lunch or dinner any time of the day.