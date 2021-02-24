Tortilla folding hack is latest viral TikTok food craze

Every few weeks there seems to be a new food craze on TikTok. There were the hot cocoa bombs. And the green bell peppers stuffed with cream cheese and topped with Everything But the Bagel seasoning. Then came the feta cheese pasta recipe, one that reportedly caused a shortage of feta cheese in Finland.
The latest food-related trend to hit TikTok is one related to tortillas and wraps. Normally when you think of a wrap, you think of a rolled one - stuffed with chicken or cold cuts, cheese, lettuce and other sandwich fixings. But this is a wrap served warm. However, it’s not rolled up like a burrito, but rather folded and more like a quesadilla.
It sounds complicated, with the word “quadrant” in the directions, but it couldn’t be easier. You just need a pair of kitchen scissors, a large tortilla and any four foods that you like on a grilled sandwich - which makes the possibilities pretty endless. In a savory folded tortilla, one of the four should be some kind of cheese that will melt, acting as a gooey glue that pulls it all together. Putting the cheese in the upper right quadrant allows it be on the outer part of the wrap, so that you can put it down on that side first, giving it an opportunity to goo itself together and flip easily.
You’ll want to make sure that any meat you are using is pre-cooked since you’ll just be warming this enough to melt your cheese and lightly brown the outer side of the tortilla. You start by cutting the tortilla in a straight line, cutting away from yourself toward the center of the tortilla. You stop when you get to the middle. Next you place an ingredient on each quarter of the circle. Then you start on the left bottom and fold it over the left top and keep moving clockwise until it’s all folded in. You can warm it in a pan, on a griddle or in a panini maker. And it’s done in a matter of minutes.
This is something fun that allows for a lot of creativity. It’s easy enough for an older child or teen to prepare on their own. Stumped for ideas? See the list below or simply Google “Tortilla wrap hack” or “TikTok tortilla trend” and you’re sure to find tons of videos, social media posts or blog entries from people sharing their experiments.
When Liz Abbs, of Chicago, saw the viral trend on TikTok, she couldn’t wait to try it out. She’s a big fan of the taco version. She made hers with ground beef, fajita veggies, avocado and salsa. She also made another one with turkey, pepper jack cheese, mustard and mayonnaise, which she said was quite good.
If you have kids that are leery of trying something new or have picky palates, this can be a winner since it can be modified to what they like and they can have the power of picking what goes inside. If you have kids who like just about everything, this is a great way to use up leftovers or clean out the fridge and use up stray bits of food waiting to be used.
Laura Perrault, of Cedar Lake, said that her daughter, Kaydence, makes them all the time. “She will use pretty much anything we have left over and make them,” said Perrault. “She has used leftover chicken breast, bacon, taco meat, steak, white rice, Spanish rice, guacamole, spinach and artichoke dip, different cheeses, carrots, onions, green peppers - obviously not all together at once, but those are the most common ingredients.”
Paige Rohne, of Lansing, found that the handheld, grilled sandwich was a hit with her boys, ages 1 and 3. “We used guacamole, bacon, shredded chicken and cheese. It was delicious,” she said. “I’ve tried two different ones, but the other one was a flop because the flavors didn’t mesh well, but I’ll definitely make them again. My kids absolutely loved it.”
Even though Chicagoan Katie Cahnmann doesn’t have a TikTok account, she was hearing about the trend and seeing people in her feed on other social media accounts sharing it. “I don’t do TikTok or anything but I love cooking so I do try a bunch of the recipes. People share that stuff all the time. I watch the news every morning and that’s where I typically hear about things like this,” she said.
She tried it out using sliced turkey, spinach, mushrooms and dairy-free cheese. “I would say it’s a great technique and I would absolutely do it again. When I did this one I just did it with whatever ingredients I had at my house,” said Cahnmann.
