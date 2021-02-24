Tortilla folding hack is latest viral TikTok food craze

Every few weeks there seems to be a new food craze on TikTok. There were the hot cocoa bombs. And the green bell peppers stuffed with cream cheese and topped with Everything But the Bagel seasoning. Then came the feta cheese pasta recipe, one that reportedly caused a shortage of feta cheese in Finland.

The latest food-related trend to hit TikTok is one related to tortillas and wraps. Normally when you think of a wrap, you think of a rolled one - stuffed with chicken or cold cuts, cheese, lettuce and other sandwich fixings. But this is a wrap served warm. However, it’s not rolled up like a burrito, but rather folded and more like a quesadilla.

It sounds complicated, with the word “quadrant” in the directions, but it couldn’t be easier. You just need a pair of kitchen scissors, a large tortilla and any four foods that you like on a grilled sandwich - which makes the possibilities pretty endless. In a savory folded tortilla, one of the four should be some kind of cheese that will melt, acting as a gooey glue that pulls it all together. Putting the cheese in the upper right quadrant allows it be on the outer part of the wrap, so that you can put it down on that side first, giving it an opportunity to goo itself together and flip easily.