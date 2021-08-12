Tours for foodies: Enjoy deep-dish pizza in new Chicago tour

Contursi said he felt self-guided tours fit into the social distancing parameters of the pandemic. Guests who take the self-guided tour can stay within their own party of people.

"And it's always nice to have your table reserved and waiting for you," he said, adding that people booked for the tours come into the designated restaurants at a certain time and their pizzas are immediately served to them.

"I wanted to do something in my home city," Contursi said of starting a food tour in Chicago.

He said food fans seem to love deep dish pizza. "They just don't know which restaurants to go to,' he said. Contursi feels he's helping people find the places notable for pizza. At each of the restaurants visited, guests will get the same pizza, which is a half cheese and half sausage pie, allowing them to test them on an even platform. Rating the pizzas is not mandatory, of course, but Contursi said many people come away with a favorite.

"This tour is my first venture out of Vegas," Contursi said. He said as Chicago opens up more, he'd like to offer food tours in Chicago neighborhoods.

Contursi said he's found the food tours to also be good "team building" tools for employers. "We have people interested in them as team building client events," he said.