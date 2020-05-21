Trama Catering presents new series of curbside dinners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sunday brunch at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster has been a popular dining option for nearly three decades. When Region restaurants and those around the country closed due to the pandemic, brunch was no longer available.

With restaurants in Lake County opening this week, chef Joe Trama of Trama Catering at the center is offering a new series of curbside dinners. Brunch is on hold for now but a variety of dinners will be available for the coming weeks which food fans can order for pickup.

The special menus will be packaged as carryout meals that are cooked and ready to eat. Cost is $15 per person and dinners can be ordered for either 5 or 10 people.

The following will star on the menu:

May 24: The Memorial Day Weekend menu features BBQ chicken, duchess potato, macaroni and cheese, 4- blend mixed vegetables, baked beans, pasta salad, raspberry cake, rolls and butter

May 31: Beef stroganoff, fettuccini, duchess potato, Mostaccoli, meatballs, tossed garden salad, mixed vegetables, red velvet cupcakes, rolls and butter

June 7: Roast turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, duchess potatoes, mixed vegetables, garlic and oil pasta Primavera, and strawberry whipped cream cake, rolls and butter