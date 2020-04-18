Tri Town Taste has officially been canceled
Tri Town Taste has officially been canceled

People sample food at a past Tri Town Taste.

 Provided

Food fans regularly look forward to the annual Tri Town Taste, held in the spring.

Kappa Zeta Psi has officially canceled its  Tri Town Taste 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had hoped to postpone our event, but with the continued Covid-19 developments, it was determined that for the safety of our members, the participating restaurants, and our community, it is best to cancel the event this year," organizers said in a press release.

The group is looking forward to presenting the event in April 2021. A new date will be announced in the near future.

Individuals who have purchased a ticket and require a refund, please send your request to Tri Kappa at TriTownTriKappa@gmail.com no later than May 15. Any ticket donation money will be used to provide charitable contributions to community members suffering due to the pandemic.

-Times staff

