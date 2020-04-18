Tri Town Taste has officially been canceled

Food fans regularly look forward to the annual Tri Town Taste, held in the spring.
Kappa Zeta Psi has officially canceled its Tri Town Taste 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had hoped to postpone our event, but with the continued Covid-19 developments, it was determined that for the safety of our members, the participating restaurants, and our community, it is best to cancel the event this year," organizers said in a press release.
The group is looking forward to presenting the event in April 2021. A new date will be announced in the near future.
Individuals who have purchased a ticket and require a refund, please send your request to Tri Kappa at TriTownTriKappa@gmail.com no later than May 15. Any ticket donation money will be used to provide charitable contributions to community members suffering due to the pandemic.
-Times staff
ELOISE VALADEZ - My Region: Foodie locales, shrines and a venue
Calumet Fisheries has been a favorite place for years. My family and I have frequented it since I was a kid and we've enjoyed a variety of seafood, from smoked salmon to fried shrimp. The fish shack is located on the west end of the 95th Street Bridge on Chicago's Southeast Side. The 95th Street Bridge is famous for its role in the film "The Blues Brothers." It was the bridge Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi jumped across by car in the movie. The late Anthony Bourdain also visited it for one of his television shows. Calumet Fisheries also won an American Classics James Beard Award in 2010.
The National Shrine of St. Jude at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Chicago's Southeast Side is visited by people from all around the Region as well as the faithful from around the U.S and the world. I've attended the various novenas in honor of St. Jude at the shrine and have often just gone into the church for a moment of prayer.
Artists of all genres have performed at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond. I've attended and covered concerts from musicians and performers such as Ringo Starr and the All Star Band, the late Donna Summer, Patti LaBelle, Steve Martin, Styx, Donny and Marie, Huey Lewis and the News and many others at the casino's state-of-the-art theater.
The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John provides a nice place for prayer and meditation. I've regularly made plans to visit the serene site. Various sculptures along the walk through the outdoor shrine relay the story of Jesus and his last days including the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension. Our Lady of the Millennium statue stands in front of the shrine. Also on the grounds is a gift shop featuring everything from prayer books, religious statues, CDs and other products to food items and assorted gifts.
When I think of ice cream, I think of Gayety's. The ice cream shop has been popular with Region sweets fans since 1920 when it was located in the South Chicago neighborhood of Chicago. It wasn't far from my house at the time so my family and I had a steady diet of Gayety's ice cream through the years. It's now under new ownership in downtown Lansing but is still dishing out its delicious ice cream. I always opt for the Lover's Delight sundae when I'm at Gayety's.
Calumet Bakery in Lansing is always a popular stop to sooth my sweet tooth. I've visited the bakery since I was a child and went to the original Calumet Bakery in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. When I have a taste for coffee cake or other spectacular cakes, cookies and pastries, I head for Calumet Bakery.
Times file photo
Eloise Marie Valadez, The Times
Provided
Mary Jane Grandinetti
Eloise Marie Valadez, file, The Times
