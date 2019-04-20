Some of the Region's best restaurants will be in the spotlight this week in Schererville.
Tri Kappa Zeta Psi will present its Tri Town Taste from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 24 at Villa Cesare.
"This is our second Tri Town Taste," said Diana Kovach, chairwoman of the event. Kovach, who's been a member of Tri Kappa for 11 years, said they had positive feedback on last year's Taste.
"We did well last year. More than 500 people attended," she said. Kovach said the group is hoping to attract even more attendees for this year's event.
Kovach said Tri Kappa has always had various fundraisers through the years, including Holiday House Walks and other events.
A few years ago, group members were looking for something a little different to present as a fundraiser. After attending a Taste event that the Valparaiso chapter of Tri Kappa held in the past, Kovach said members of their chapter thought an event like that would be ideal for their group.
"It was a lovely event. We thought we could do this in our area. We have a lot of restaurants here," Kovach said.
The event will feature 32 restaurants this year, which Kovach said is a handful more than last year.
"We were looking for variety in restaurants," Kovach said, adding there are a mix of cuisines on the menu for the event.
In addition to sampling of food, there will be a silent auction and raffle baskets available. Business owners in the area have donated prizes for the raffles and auction. Proceeds from the auction and raffle benefit local communities to support charity, culture and education.
Tri Kappa's motto for the event is "Raising funds for our community one bite at a time."
Among participating restaurants in the Tri Town Taste are 95ate 5 Brew Pub, Ciao Bella, The Chop House, Green Is Good By Kate, The Lighthouse, Olive Cafe, Pepino's, Lelulo's Vegan, The Simple Greek, Tandoor, Timbrook Kitchens, White Rhino and more.