Try a new recipe for your holiday baking

DIRECTIONS: Sift together flour, salt, soda, and cocoa. Cream butter, adding sugar gradually, until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla, beating well. Blend in dry ingredients and milk alternately. Stir in nuts (if desired). Drop by teaspoons on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. Allow cookies to cool before icing. Makes 4 dozen.

For frosting, cream the shortening with the vanilla and 1 cup powdered sugar. Gradually add milk and the rest of the powdered sugar, beating constantly. More powdered sugar can be added to your desired thickness.

I want to thank all of you readers for being patient with me as we experienced a year of grief. God is above all, and without His help it would be hard to go on. The support from all of you has meant more than you know. God be with each of you as this year is coming to an end.