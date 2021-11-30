Trying a new recipe to celebrate Thanksgiving

I felt so sorry for Aunt Leah. She had a stroke and broke her ankle recently, and Emanuel had been helping her. If I heard correctly, Emanuel also had a stroke and fell and broke his hip not too many days before his death.

When my sister Susan died in January, Emanuel and Leah both came. They were doing pretty good for their ages.

Emanuel and Leah had 15 children with three being stillborn. The living 12 are all married with families of their own. They have more than 100 grandchildren and many, many great grandchildren. I didn’t get the exact count.

Yes, it brought back memories being at their place. Sisters Leah, Liz, Verena, Emma, and I all got to sit together at the funeral. We talked about how we would go with Mom to spend the day at Aunt Leah’s. We would dress up their kittens and have them for our babies. I also remember we would chip off a chunk of salt from their big salt block they had for their animals to lick on. We would take it to the water pump and wash it off really well then lick it. Now I can’t believe we did that. It sounds so gross now. It’s surprising what all little children come up with.

My sympathy goes to all the family as they mourn Uncle Emanuel’s death and especially Aunt Leah. She will have many lonely days ahead. Rest in peace Uncle Emanuel—you were much loved.