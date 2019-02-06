Love's big holiday is only a week away. Many people will want to plan a special meal for their loved ones but may not want to create recipes from scratch in their home kitchens.
Restaurants around the Region will cater to Valentine's Day fans by providing special holiday meals for sweethearts. Whether you'd like to indulge in a rustic Italian dinner, opt for a seafood meal, enjoy Asian cuisine, visit a buffet-style eatery or plan a visit to various other restaurants, there's a great deal to choose from on the local scene.
Take a look at the following list and get ready to make a reservation. This list is just a sample of what's available.
• Asparagus, 7876 Broadway, Merrillville. Asparagus' menu, under the direction of chef/owner Tammy Pham, features a variety of Thai and Vietnamese food with French touches. Call for Valentine's Day specials. Call 219-794-0000 or visit asparagusrestaurant.com.
•Ciao Bella, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. The Italian trattoria will serve various specials and its regular menu for Valentine's Day. Among specials will be Grilled Octopus Calamari; Beet and Arugula Salad; Tagliatelle Pasta; Risotto; Pork Chops; Bacon-Wrapped Chilean Sea Bass and Raspberry Panna Cotta. Call 219-322-6800 or visit ciaobellaonline.com.
• Edwardo's Natural Pizza, 7920 Calumet Ave., Munster. Guests can order from the restaurant's regular menu. The eatery will also offer heart-shaped pizzas. Only large thin-crust pizzas will be available in heart shapes. Call 219- 836-2010.
• Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The Buffet at Four Winds Casino will feature a Valentine's Buffet Chocolate Weekend from Feb. 14 to 17. The buffet stars international foods as well as various chocolate additions. Included will be a free-flowing chocolate fountain and more. Visit the website for prices and hours. Visit fourwindscasino.com.
Hard Rock Cafe at Four Winds Casino will celebrate Love's holiday with a special dinner on Feb. 14. Featured will be a multi-course Surf and Turf Meal with a Chocolate Dome Dessert. Cost is $85 per couple. Visit fourwindscasino.com. The Four Winds' Copper Rock Steakhouse will also have a special Valentine's Dinner featuring Chateaubriand for 2. Cost is $160 per couple. Visit the casino's website for more information on Copper Rock Steakhouse.
• Freddy's Steakhouse, 6442 Kennedy Ave., Hammond. Freddy's will present a limited menu as well as specials for the holiday. Call 219- 844-1500. Also visit freddyssteakhousehammond.com
• Gamba Ristorante, 455 E. 84th Drive, Merrillville. Gamba Ristorante, which features a variety of Italian dishes, will be open on Valentine's Day. Call for menu offerings and specials. Call 219-736-5000 or visit gambaristorante.com.
• Giordano's, 625 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville. The restaurant will feature its popular heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day. Available in heart shapes will be Medium Chicago Style Deep Dish. Call 219-215-9333
• Glenwood Oaks Rib & Chop House, 106 N. Main, Glenwood, Ill. Glenwood Oaks will feature the regular menu with specials as well. Call 708-758-4400 or visit glenwoodoaks.com
• The Quest Eatery and Spirits, 1204 Lincoln Highway, Schererville. The Quest will offer its regular menu and a special dinner. The evening's special stars a Surf and Turf dinner for 2 featuring Bacon-Wrapped Scallops appetizer; choice of 8-ounce Filet or 10-ounce New York Strip Steak with Lobster Tail; and Dessert. Cost is $80 per couple. Call 219-322-4812 for reservations or visit thequesteatery.com.
• Teibel's, 1775 U.S. 41, Schererville. Steak, seafood, chicken dishes and more star on the popular family restaurant's menu. Teibel's Famous Lake Perch, Fried Chicken and other menu items are featured. Call 219- 865-2000 for more details on Valentine's Day meals.
• Theo's Steaks and Seafood, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. The restaurant will be open on Valentine's Day. Call 219-838-8000 for more information on Valentine's Day offerings.
•Town Club Steak & Seafood, 2904 45th St., Highland. The restaurant specializes in Steak, Chops, and Seafood. Call for Valentine's specials. Call 219-924-5227.
• William B's Steakhouse at Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. The Valentine's Day Special Chateaubriand Dinner for Two at William B's includes Caesar Salad; Chicken Consomme; Sliced Filet Mignon; Fingerling Potatoes; Sauteed Brussels Sprouts; Sauce Bearnaise; and Chef Rudy's Chocolate Duet. Cost is $120. The meal will be served from Feb. 13 through Feb. 17. Reservations are required. Visit bluechipcasino.com.
Options Buffet at Blue Chip Casino will have its Valentine's Day Buffet on Feb. 14 from 3 to 9 p.m. Cost is $26.99 per person plus tax. Guests may add a one-pound bucket of snow crab for $9.99. The dinner features all-you-can-eat prime rib, lamb loin chops and lemon pepper salmon as well as chocolate-covered strawberries, red velvet cake and Valpo Velvet strawberry ice cream.
• White Castle — various locations nationwide. The eatery will have its annual Valentine's Day dinner on Feb. 14. Visit whitecastle.com for specific locations and for information on booking tables. Reservations are required.
Honor Flight Chicago Valentine's Fundraiser
A Valentine's charity luncheon will be held at noon Feb. 10 at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville. The event will benefit Honor Flight Chicago, which honors veterans from Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.
The theme for the event, which is being presented by Northwest Indiana author and journalist Philip Potempa, will be "Hollywood Headlines." Displays, memorabilia, film clips and more from Hollywood greats will be featured.
Guests will have a lunch choice of either Teibel's Fried Chicken, the restaurant's Famous Boned and Buttered Lake Perch or Beef Sirloin Tips. Every lunch is accompanied by a choice of beverage and cake and ice cream for dessert.
In addition to the Honor Flight presentation, there also will be a presentation on the 10th anniversary of the release of the film "Public Enemies," starring Johnny Depp as John Dillinger. Segments of the movie were filmed in Crown Point and Chicagoland.
Tickets are $40, which include tax, tip and Honor Flight donation. Seating is reserved at tables of eight. For tickets, call 219-921-6152.