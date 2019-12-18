One of the Region's popular family restaurants is The Commander. As its menu states, "welcome aboard" for a breakfast, lunch or dinner meal.
The Commander in Munster is located on busy Ridge Road, close to the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Ridge Road. The eatery attracts a large crowd of diners at almost any time of day.
Most items are served up in large portions and it's safe to say no one will leave the premises hungry.
Some of the restaurant's popular dishes include pancakes, skillets, omelets, various sandwiches including burgers, Italian Beef sandwich, the Monte Cristo sandwich, salads, wraps and full dinners. And for soup fans, The Commander's Lemon Rice Soup ranks as one of the Region's best. The soup is accompanied by delicious rolls that are served piping hot.
During a recent Tuesday breakfast at The Commander, we ordered The Commander Skillet, ($9.45), which was packed with assorted items including mushrooms, sausage, cheese and a choice of eggs. We chose scrambled. The dish was flavorful and was well seasoned.
We also ordered one of the day's specials, which was Boiled Spare Ribs with Sauerkraut and Boiled Potato ($8.95). The meal was served with soup or salad and dessert. The ribs proved extremely tender as the meat easily fell off the bone.
Among other items on the menu are French Toast with Fruit ($8.95); Feta Cheese Omelet ($8.25); Western Crepes ($9.10); Kosher Corned Beef Sandwich ($8.65); Stuffed Tomato ($8.45); Buffalo Chicken Wrap ($8.95 for deluxe); One-Half Spring Chicken - Grecian Style ($10:95); Eggplant Parmesan ($9.95); Baby Back Ribs ($13.95 for half slab, $18.95 for full slab; Greek specialties such as Spanakopita ($11.10 for dinner); and other items.
There are also South of the Border specialties and Stir-Fry specials. A Children's Menu is also featured at The Commander.