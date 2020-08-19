Vegas eateries struggling to survive coronavirus, owners say

Ferraro was set to open a restaurant at the new Allegiant Stadium, but the NFL’s Raiders announced they will play without fans in the stands. It’s unclear when the stadium will open for other events such as concerts.

His Pizza Forte shops at T-Mobile Arena and Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin are also shuttered until sports and entertainment venues reopen.

“I think 50% of the restaurants in the tourist corridor will not survive,” Ferraro said. “We have a tough road ahead of us in Vegas.”

Joseph Nedel, the laid-off operations director for the Mabel’s BBQ and Sara’s eateries at the shuttered Palms, said more than 120 of his employees lost their jobs when the off-Strip casino-hotel closed in March.

Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Red Rock Resorts, parent company of the Palms, said the company is unsure when or if the property will reopen.

“It’s all wait-and-see right now,” Nedel said.

Las Vegas-based Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group has more than 30 quick-serve food court restaurants at Strip resorts and a handful of full-service restaurants in Las Vegas.