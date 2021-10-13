Versatile gourd adds fiber, flavor and health benefits to fall foods

You know it’s fall when pumpkin spice makes its appearance in everything from coffee to doughnuts to maple syrup. There's even seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cheerios. The popularity of adding pumpkin to a variety of beverages and foods increases from September through November, peak pumpkin harvest season in the Midwest.
Pumpkin is a winter squash that is delicious and offers numerous health benefits. While thought of as a vegetable, it is technically a fruit since it is a product of a seed-bearing structure of a flowering plant. Vegetables are edible parts of plants, such as leaves, stems and roots.
There are more than 100 varieties of pumpkins, including blue pumpkins, mini-pumpkins, white pumpkins, giant pumpkins and flat pumpkins. All varieties are edible, though some are tastier than others. The best pumpkins for eating are often labeled “sugar” or “pie” pumpkins. They’re typically smaller and less fibrous than carving pumpkins, and the flesh is dense and sweet. The Libby company uses a variety known as Dickinson to make its canned pumpkin.
Pumpkins and their seeds rank high on the nutrition scale. Besides looking very festive, the pumpkin is full of fiber and low in calories. Fiber helps us stay full longer, aids in healthy digestion and keeps us humming. A small amount of 100% pure canned pumpkin helps doggy digestion too. Beware of brands that have added sugar.
Pumpkins contain potassium, various minerals and vitamins A, C and E. Health benefits include a boost to the immune system and reduced inflammation. Inflammation can lead to a variety of chronic conditions including cancer, heart disease, arthritis and type-2 diabetes.
The carotenoids that give pumpkins their bright orange color offer protection from certain cancers and heart disease. These compounds also lower the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration. The alpha-carotene component may slow the aging process.
Pumpkin seeds contain zinc, magnesium, carotenoids, fiber and vitamin E. They also help protect against disease and reduce inflammation.
Should you decide to go on a search for your Great Pumpkin, you’ll most likely be coming home with a Howden, Connecticut Field or Jack-O’Lantern variety. These are the old-time favorites for decorating and carving.
When I was about 10, my dad grew a pumpkin that weighed somewhere in the neighborhood of 40 pounds. Together we had carved a very scary jack-o’-lantern. It glowed from our front porch on Halloween night. At some point during the festivities, my jack-o’-lantern disappeared. Mom called the police to report the theft, but since we didn’t have enough sound evidence for a description of the pumpkin (it was big and orange) or the pranksters (they were in costume), no arrests were made. I later saw what I believed to be my pumpkin in the middle of the street, made into purée. No sugar added.
If you’re looking for fresh pumpkin to cook or bake with, you may consider visiting a farm or farmer’s market. I’ve noticed smaller varieties in the grocery marketed as pie pumpkins, as well as assorted decorative pumpkins. My favorite way to buy pumpkin for baking is to visit the baking aisle and pick up a can of 100% pure pumpkin. This is not to be confused with canned pumpkin pie filling, which is typically sweetened with spices such as cinnamon, clove, allspice and ginger.
Should you need only a portion of your canned pumpkin, store it in an airtight container for up to five days or freeze it in an airtight container for up to three months.
Ways to get more pumpkin in your diet: add pumpkin purée to soup, pasta sauce, stew or chili to increase the nutritional value (it will not significantly alter the flavor); use it in place of oil in a bread or muffin recipe; add some to a bowl of oatmeal, pancake or waffle batter, protein smoothie or plain Greek yogurt; try it in a hummus recipe. Of course, pumpkin pie is a favorite. Enjoy the flavor with less fuss and fewer calories by making crustless pumpkin pie or pumpkin custard.
While fresh pumpkins are only available for a short season, keep in mind that you can enjoy the goodness of canned pumpkin year-round, long after the pumpkin spice lattes and Cheerios have disappeared.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.