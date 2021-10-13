Versatile gourd adds fiber, flavor and health benefits to fall foods

If you’re looking for fresh pumpkin to cook or bake with, you may consider visiting a farm or farmer’s market. I’ve noticed smaller varieties in the grocery marketed as pie pumpkins, as well as assorted decorative pumpkins. My favorite way to buy pumpkin for baking is to visit the baking aisle and pick up a can of 100% pure pumpkin. This is not to be confused with canned pumpkin pie filling, which is typically sweetened with spices such as cinnamon, clove, allspice and ginger.

Should you need only a portion of your canned pumpkin, store it in an airtight container for up to five days or freeze it in an airtight container for up to three months.

Ways to get more pumpkin in your diet: add pumpkin purée to soup, pasta sauce, stew or chili to increase the nutritional value (it will not significantly alter the flavor); use it in place of oil in a bread or muffin recipe; add some to a bowl of oatmeal, pancake or waffle batter, protein smoothie or plain Greek yogurt; try it in a hummus recipe. Of course, pumpkin pie is a favorite. Enjoy the flavor with less fuss and fewer calories by making crustless pumpkin pie or pumpkin custard.

While fresh pumpkins are only available for a short season, keep in mind that you can enjoy the goodness of canned pumpkin year-round, long after the pumpkin spice lattes and Cheerios have disappeared.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

