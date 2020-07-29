Virtual cooking experience: Award-winning chef Sarah Stegner offers Zoom culinary class

Foodies can plan to virtually step into the kitchen with noted chef Sarah Stegner for a Zoom cooking class.
Stegner, co-executive chef/owner of Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook, Illinois and co-founder of Chicago's Green City Market, regularly offers Zoom cooking classes for home cooks and foodies interested in learning some new recipes.
The next class is scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 9. There will be another class in late August as well.
"We started to plan (these classes) about a month before this (the pandemic) hit," Stegner said.
"The classes have been very good for me," Stegner said. "People have really responded."
Stegner said the "engagement" aspect of people cooking together is a positive thing. "You're participating in the class at home and it's more of a celebration," she said.
The award-winning chef said prior to the first Zoom cooking class she presented, she was a bit nervous and hesitant. She didn't know how it would really turn out.
"But I really enjoyed it," she said. Stegner, former executive chef at the Ritz Carlton in Chicago, said a rehearsal call is done prior to the class where she, the moderator and other personnel involved touch base about specifics of the class.
The last class presented featured farmer Jerry Boone as well as Stegner. "He was fabulous," Stegner said, adding that Boone was out in the field talking about working with mushrooms and offering other tips.
A Chilled Poached Arctic Char and Summer Vegetables dish was prepared during that recent class.
Stegner said participants can ask questions during a chat segment of the class. Moderator for the zoom classes is Jared Batson.
For the Stegner cooking classes, students may purchase a special package from Stegner's Prairie Grass Cafe, which includes all of the ingredients to be used in the recipe being created. The packages may be ordered via the restaurant and then picked up by participants the day before the class.
If individuals don't purchase a package of ingredients, they may still link into the Zoom class and just watch. Stegner said during one of her past classes, she had some people from New York and California joining in.
Stegner, who's a big proponent of seasonal cooking, said with her classes, she wants to help "empower" people in the cooking craft. Stegner also regularly offers Sarah's Cooking Hotline. People can call 847-920-8437 between 2 and 4 p.m. daily to ask Stegner for assorted cooking tips.
Those interested in the Zoom class can visit prairiegrasscafe.com to sign up for a newsletter and register for the class. Call the cafe at 847-205-4433 to pre-order food packages and other information.
The following is a recipe for Arctic Char prepared during a recent class.
Chilled Poached Arctic Char and Summer Vegetables
2 pieces 5.5 ounces each Arctic Char
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
Pinch Fresh ground black pepper
A few sprigs of each Herb (chives, parsley, thyme)
1 teaspoon Lemon juice
1 tablespoon Apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon olive oil
DIRECTIONS: In a 10-inch pan, add the fish, herbs, lemon juice, sea salt and fresh ground black pepper. Pour water over it just enough to cover the fish. Slowly bring the water up (heat it) until it is steaming. Then take it off the stove. Remove the fish from the pan. Return the pan onto the stove and simmer the liquid until it is reduced to about 1/4 cup. Remove the herbs. Allow to cool. Then add the apple cider vinegar and the olive oil. Stir well. Clean the brown off the underside of the fish, flake the fish.
For preparing the vegetables:
1 cup mushrooms (trimmed and cleaned)
1/4 cup shallots (peeled & sliced)
1 cup summer squash & zucchini (trimmed & cut up)
About 1/2 pound tomatoes total: heirloom & Cherry tomatoes
Pinch of Sea salt
Pinch Fresh ground pepper
2 tablespoons of Olive oil
Herbs for garnish
DIRECTIONS: In a medium size pan over medium high heat, add olive oil. Put the mushrooms in the hot pan. Season the mushrooms with salt and pepper. Allow them to sear until golden brown then stir them and remove from the pan.
Add the shallots into the pan and season. Stir the shallots, reduce the heat. Cook until tender.
In a medium size pan over medium high heat, add the olive oil. Put the zucchini and summer squash in the pan. Season the squash. Cook until lightly browned. Remove from the pan.
Slice the tomatoes in halves and wedges. Season with salt and pepper.
Assembly:
When you are ready to eat. Put the mushrooms, shallots, summer squash, and tomatoes on platter/2 plates. Pile the fish in the center. Spoon the reduced fish stock/vinaigrette over everything. Add the herbs to garnish and enhance the flavors.
Yogurt dipping sauce: this will come made for you in the package. It contains: cucumber, garlic, lemon, tarragon, mint, & olive oil.
About Arctic Char
• As a member of the trout and salmon family, Arctic Char physically resembles salmon.
• Unlike salmon, after migrating from northern lakes to saltwater to spawn, the Char can live for up to 25 years.
• Wild Harvested Char are found in distant and icy waters of Europe, Asia and North America.
• Northern Canada and Iceland are the prime suppliers of farmed Char.
• Arctic Char are well managed and caught or farmed responsibly; they are considered “best choice” to buy according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch.
Gallery
Masked benefactor
Orville Redenbacher statue
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Jason Glisan
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.