Virtual cooking experience: Award-winning chef Sarah Stegner offers Zoom culinary class

Foodies can plan to virtually step into the kitchen with noted chef Sarah Stegner for a Zoom cooking class.

Stegner, co-executive chef/owner of Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook, Illinois and co-founder of Chicago's Green City Market, regularly offers Zoom cooking classes for home cooks and foodies interested in learning some new recipes.

The next class is scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 9. There will be another class in late August as well.

"We started to plan (these classes) about a month before this (the pandemic) hit," Stegner said.

"The classes have been very good for me," Stegner said. "People have really responded."

Stegner said the "engagement" aspect of people cooking together is a positive thing. "You're participating in the class at home and it's more of a celebration," she said.

The award-winning chef said prior to the first Zoom cooking class she presented, she was a bit nervous and hesitant. She didn't know how it would really turn out.

"But I really enjoyed it," she said. Stegner, former executive chef at the Ritz Carlton in Chicago, said a rehearsal call is done prior to the class where she, the moderator and other personnel involved touch base about specifics of the class.