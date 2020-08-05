Virtual wine party builds something vital for restaurants

“When I talk with them beforehand I say, ’This isn’t what you think this is,‴ Davis said. “They’re always out there representing their brand in sales calls and seminars. But this is a party. We’re going to talk wine for three minutes and one minute of that will be jokes.”

Lirette Selections, a New Orleans-based distributor with a niche in small producers, procures the wines and often helps line up the winemakers for appearances.

“They’re blown away by this experience, how much fun is this, by how many people are watching and drinking their wine,” said Lirette sales director Karen Stone.

Winemakers in Slovenia or South Africa will be up at 2 a.m. to join the call. As word has gotten around, more wineries are asking to take part.

“People love New Orleans, and people know Commander’s,” Stone said. “A lot of people have always wanted to be on the Commander’s wine list.”

These parties are not cheap to join. The wine and cheese kits start at $99. But the value is high, considering the quality of the goods and the quantity. At our house, neighbors join us on the deck, sharing the wine and spreading out the cost.