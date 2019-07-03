Diners looking for fresh, healthful dishes will want to plan a meal at Harvest Room.
Harvest Room, located in Centennial Village in Munster, offers farm to table cuisine featuring fresh ingredients from local farms and purveyors. The eatery's "fresh from scratch" cuisine is prepared with ingredients largely from Zeldenrust Farms, located in Chicago Heights.
At the restaurant, which is owned by Christ and Carri Sirigas, guests will find vegan and gluten-free menus as well as handcrafted cocktails and beers.
We visited Harvest Room on a recent Monday afternoon for a late lunch. The restaurant's lunch rush was over and we enjoyed a comfortable meal with assorted piped-in music playing in the background.
The restaurant's menu features breakfast and lunch items, which can be ordered all day. Harvest Room is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. (The eatery is closed on Tuesdays.)
The main dining room at the restaurant is fairly bright and airy, featuring white walls and minimalist decor.
For lunch, we ordered The Adam's Apple ($12); and the Tomato soup, which featured garbanzo beans. A glass of sweet pineapple juice was our choice for a beverage. It paired well with the sandwich, which starred smoked turkey breast, sliced organic apple, smoked gouda cheese, organic arugula and cranberry aioli. It was served on challah bread.
Preparations for the various dishes on the menu are fairly creative and star many healthful ingredients.
Among other menu items are Roasted Golden Beets & Goat Fritters ($11.50); Scotch Eggs ($10); The Harvest Room Puma ($14), which is a grass fed burger; The Hearty Havarti Panini ($10.50); Seasonal Hummus ($9); Chicken and Waffle ($13.50); Breakfast Carnitas Tacos ($12); White Forest Omelet ($10.50); Vegan French Toast ($8); and more.
Harvest Room is also available for private events and also features various Pop Up Dinners. Visit the eatery's website at harvestroomrestaurant.com. for information on the menu and special events.