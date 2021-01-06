Vosges Haut-Chocolat debuts two new collections

I once felt guilty about eating chocolate, knowing I wouldn’t like the results come bathing suit season. But now, with the introduction of two new collections—Healer and Ritual--from the Chicago-based Vosges Haut-Chocolat, I realized chocolates were not the problem, they were the solution.
After all, these wonderful and slightly mystical chocolates created by CEO and founder of Vosges Haut-Chocolat, Katrina Markoff, were specifically conceived to overcome the various vicissitudes of life.
If that sounds a little farfetched, keep the following in mind. We’re not talking Hershey bars here (no matter how good those might be) and Markoff is more than someone who just adds a few run-of-the-mill ingredients to her chocolates. She was a leader in the bacon and chocolate combo that took the confectionery world by storm two decades ago--and we’re very grateful for that.
She also has a degree in chemistry, trained at Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, and is a world traveler, gathering exotic ingredients as she goes.
Markoff says that after apprenticing in Spain at the famed El Bulli restaurant, she realized food was a medium for transformative, visceral experiences, something capable of sparking curiosity as well as opening one’s heart.
“It could create a balance,” she said.
Back home, she worked for her uncle who owned a mail order business. He asked her to find a chocolate they could carry in their catalogue and when she started sampling, she quickly realized chocolate hadn’t changed much over the years.
That was so totally not Markoff. Sorting through the spices she had gathered when traveling the globe, she made a curry and coconut truffle. She liked it so much that she created numerous other chocolates all based on the flavors she had experienced while traveling.
Transforming what she learned paired with her yearning for unique chocolate flavor profiles, Markoff built a successful and well-respect business. In 2020, Food & Wine named Vosges #2 out of 30 as the Best Chocolates in the U.S. describing Markoff as a chocolate visionary.
Not long ago, a personal tragedy sent Markoff back to her chocolate laboratory once again, this time looking for balance as well as a way forward in terms of empowerment and mending.
Using ingredients such as rose oil collected from Bulgaria’s Valley of Roses, studying the seven luminaires and crystals and the power they could provide as well as the Zodiac and ancient healing potions, she incorporated all into two chocolate collections that could do just that. And for those willing and wanting to take it one step further into a mystical realm, she suggests crystals to pair with the chocolates. Indeed, some of the boxes sold contain crystals.
Take nutmeg—and we’re not talking about that old can of nutmeg that’s been sitting on your spice rack only to be used every holiday season for making pumpkin pie and eggnog. No, we’re talking about nutmeg grown in rich volcanic soil on high altitude plantations, caressed by sea breezes on the island of Grenada.
If that alone isn’t enough power to transform, when eating nutmeg laced confections such The Moon, a white chocolate that also includes Blackwell Jamaican rum, one recommendation is to surround yourself in a moonstone crystal circle.
The Moon is one of Vosges Haut’s Healer Collection that features, according to their online description, 17 magically inspired chocolates. Each are infused with rare healing ingredients including The Jupiter, a white chocolate creation with fennel pollen, almond, Amaretto and ylang ylang flowers. The latter, native to the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, is used to overcome negative feelings, fears, and insecurities.
Angelica, an ingredient in The Sun, a white chocolate candy with Japanese yuzu citrus, coconut and marzipan, builds inspiration and helps new ideas grow.
It was while sampling Markoff’s Ritual Collection for Prosperity that I realized why I wasn’t wealthy. I never before sampled these truffles made with Ceylon Cinnamon Bark, turned into a fine powder that acts as both a protector from negative energy and a help in times of financial decisions. Here, it was, a chance to eat my way through boxes of delicious chocolates in order to harness the treasures of the world.
Other Ritual Collections--Self-Love, New Beginnings, Joy and Protection are all designed to connect mind, body, and spirit, creating deeper meaning and alignment with Source Energy through the medium of chocolate.
Remarkably, though Markoff is chocolate-centric now, when she was young, she had little taste for the sweet.
“The only chocolates I would eat were Hershey almond bars and Mars bars,” she said. “And that was more because I liked the almonds.”
For more information, visit vosgeschocolate.com/
