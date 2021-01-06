Vosges Haut-Chocolat debuts two new collections

Back home, she worked for her uncle who owned a mail order business. He asked her to find a chocolate they could carry in their catalogue and when she started sampling, she quickly realized chocolate hadn’t changed much over the years.

That was so totally not Markoff. Sorting through the spices she had gathered when traveling the globe, she made a curry and coconut truffle. She liked it so much that she created numerous other chocolates all based on the flavors she had experienced while traveling.

Transforming what she learned paired with her yearning for unique chocolate flavor profiles, Markoff built a successful and well-respect business. In 2020, Food & Wine named Vosges #2 out of 30 as the Best Chocolates in the U.S. describing Markoff as a chocolate visionary.

Not long ago, a personal tragedy sent Markoff back to her chocolate laboratory once again, this time looking for balance as well as a way forward in terms of empowerment and mending.