WATCH NOW: Abundant options whether you plan to cook, carry out or go out for the holidays

Small turkeys are a trend this year, but Martin said the demand for them is so high, they don’t anticipate having many of the birds. “The smallest we have now is our all-natural turkey that is around 15 pounds,” he said. As an alternative, he recommends their turkey breast, which weighs from 3-6 pounds and is boneless.

To help shave off a little time and prep work, consider getting some of Rob’s stuffed sides that you simply warm at home. Choose from peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes stuffed with crab meat, cheeses or cheese and bacon.

Some of its other popular items for holiday meals are marinated chicken breasts in about 30 flavors, beef tenderloin, lake perch and smoked polish sausage. Martin said that they also carry Rob’s own smokehouse seasoning, which works well for pork and chicken, or Rob’s garlic herb seasoning, good for beef and pork.

Catering

It can take a big load off of the host to cater the meal and focus energy on cleaning, decorating, serving and spending time with loved ones. A number of area restaurants and markets are offering carry-out dinners for the holiday or offer catering services. One thing to keep in mind is that many are closed on Christmas Day, so reheating may be needed.