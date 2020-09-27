WATCH NOW: Kicking up the spice with Gordon Biffle

Gordon Biffle
Title: Chef and co-owner with wife Darquia of Big Daddy's BBQ.
Location: Several, including eateries in Gary, Hammond and Schererville. The address of the Gary restaurant is 4213 Cleveland St.
Age: 49
Gordon Biffle has been a fan of barbecued fare and simply good food all his life.
Biffle, who co-owns Big Daddy's BBQ with wife Darquia, was influenced in the culinary craft by his mother, whose food he absolutely loved.
The fact that he took to cooking so naturally, he said, was because "I was hungry all the time." Biffle opened Big Daddy's BBQ in Gary in 2010 after he and Darquia first brought their grilled dishes to fans at a local flea market.
Patrons told Big Daddy — Biffle's nickname since he was a kid — that he should have a restaurant, and the rest is history. After the Gary location, Gordon opened a Hammond restaurant and then a Schererville location.
"I'm still hungry," Biffle said, adding that hunger still keeps him interested in cooking and serving people his barbecued specialties.
At Big Daddy's BBQ, which he describes as serving "backyard style" fare, Biffle offers a variety of foods including jerk chicken, rib tips, ribs, turkey, pork, hot links and more. Biffle believes in using quality products when cooking and says the meat is really the star of the plate.
Big Daddy's BBQ was given top honors for BBQ in the 2010 Hoodie Awards, which was a contest sponsored by Steve Harvey. Through Big Daddy's, Biffle also sells his own products, such as rubs and seasonings. More products are forthcoming.
According to Biffle's wife Darquia, she's "spoiled" by his cooking.
"He does the cooking and I do the cleaning. I went from my grandmother to him," Darquia said, laughing.
Fast Facts: Gordon Biffle was born in Gary. Resides in Crown Point. Married to Darquia for 16 years. Co-owner of Big Daddy's BBQ. The couple are the parents of five children.
Q & A with the Chef:
My cooking philosophy is: Keep it simple. It's not that hard. Don't rush it. Cook the food low and slow.
My favorite food is: I love rib tips. And I prefer to cook them (and other things) outside.
How I learned to cook: I learned from my mom and Darquia's mom. I like to eat so I cook.
Who I've been inspired by in the culinary field: I've been inspired by a lot of people. I like Emeril. That's why I always say Bam! I also like Bobby Flay. I've been influenced by so many people on The Food Network.
About my love of cooking and the food industry: I really like working with people and sharing ideas with other chefs. And I love going to other restaurants. Cooking is my passion. I love seeing people smile (after they've eaten my food.) Cooking is my happy place.
Among restaurants I enjoy: Some of them are Provecho in Crown Point; Gamba's in Merrillville; Gino's Steakhouse; and Asparagus in Merrillville.
The following are recipes from Gordon Biffle.
Jerk Rub (for whatever meat you prefer)
1 tablespoon onion flakes
1 tablespoon ground thyme
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1 tablespoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon paprika
1 teaspoon chili flakes
1/3 cup brown sugar
2 Bay leaves, ground or crumbled
Lamb chops, as many as you'd like
DIRECTIONS: Mix all of the ingredients together. Put rub on the meat and let it sit for at least two hours. Make sure your grill is at least 400 degrees. Then sear the lamb chops to the temperature you like.
Pit Roasted Cabbage
1 whole medium cabbage
1 small chopped red onion
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
1 tablespoon thyme
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 stick butter
DIRECTIONS: Put the whole cabbage in heavy duty foil. Add all of the ingredients, then tightly close the foil and put it in the bottom of the smoker for 30 minutes.
Caribbean Rice
2 cups parboiled rice
3 cups water
1 12-ounce can coconut milk
1 tablespoon thyme
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves chopped garlic
1 whole Scotch Bonnet pepper
3 chopped green onions
1/4 cup chicken base
1/2 chopped red onion
1 12-ounce can black beans
DIRECTIONS: Bring water to a boil. Add rice and all of the ingredients (except black beans). Cook low for 20 minutes. Rinse the black beans. Remove the pot from the heat. Slowly add the rinsed black beans to the pot. Cover pot with a tight fitted lid. Let simmer for 10 minutes.
