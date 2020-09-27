WATCH NOW: Kicking up the spice with Gordon Biffle

Big Daddy's BBQ was given top honors for BBQ in the 2010 Hoodie Awards, which was a contest sponsored by Steve Harvey. Through Big Daddy's, Biffle also sells his own products, such as rubs and seasonings. More products are forthcoming.

According to Biffle's wife Darquia, she's "spoiled" by his cooking.

"He does the cooking and I do the cleaning. I went from my grandmother to him," Darquia said, laughing.

Fast Facts: Gordon Biffle was born in Gary. Resides in Crown Point. Married to Darquia for 16 years. Co-owner of Big Daddy's BBQ. The couple are the parents of five children.

Q & A with the Chef:

My cooking philosophy is: Keep it simple. It's not that hard. Don't rush it. Cook the food low and slow.

My favorite food is: I love rib tips. And I prefer to cook them (and other things) outside.

How I learned to cook: I learned from my mom and Darquia's mom. I like to eat so I cook.