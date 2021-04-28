WATCH NOW: Meet the Region's new Hard Rock Casino chef

But he was always ready to be educated about different foods and the industry itself. To achieve excellence on the job, Chef Nu believes "You have to look at yourself and how you do things and you have to look and figure out how to make it better tomorrow."

Chef Nu will preside over the teams at the casino restaurants Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood, The Hard Rock Cafe, YouYu Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest and Constant Grind. The team of chefs, sous chef and other kitchen workers total about 140 so far.

The chef said his aim is to "bring the highest quality of food" to diners at the casino's restaurants. He said at Council Oaks, the team will also be "working with the seasons and working to support local vendors" when designing menus. Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood also features The Vault, housing dry-aged meat. Visitors to the casino can see the meat hanging through the restaurant's window and watch as a butcher will occasionally cut the product.

"We can have about 300 pieces of meat in there at a time," he said. "We keep the temperature in the room at about 36 to 38 degrees."

In addition to his aunt, Chef Nu said he was influenced in the cooking craft by his great grandfather who had a tofu market and his mother.

"I learned a lot from my mother," he said.