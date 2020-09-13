WATCH NOW: Patio Pitmasters: Boosting flavor with chef Brent Brashier

Brashier said the addition of the cheese was done specifically for his children. Now, the dish is a hit on the family dinner table.

Brashier has been involved in the hospitality industry for nearly 30 years. He's honed his craft at restaurants throughout Alabama, Texas, the Chicago area and other parts of the country.

At Doc's, which he co-owns with Dr. Himanshu Doshi, Brashier is recreating his own take on the barbecue fare he honed while growing up in Alabama and working in Texas and other locales. Doc's menu features everything from brisket and ribs to chicken, turkey, pulled pork, sausage and more. (Doc's debuted in 2016 in Dyer.)

Cooking outdoors is something Brashier has enjoyed for a while. He uses fresh produce grown in his garden as much as he can in the recipes he creates for his family.

The use of fresh ingredients, he said, is key to "letting food speak for itself" and bringing forth the best tastes.

Fast Facts: Brent Brashier hails from Hoover, Alabama. Resides in Munster. Co-owner of Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar. Married to Aimee. Father of Harper, 4, and Bart, 2.

Q & A with the chef: