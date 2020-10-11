WATCH NOW: Patio Pitmasters: Cooking up smokin' fare with Boyd Hurtado

Patio Pitmaster: Boyd Hurtado
Title: Supervisor in the hospitality and nutrition department at Community Hospital in Munster. Also founded the catering/personal chef service Bearded Chefs with friend Andy Trzupek.
Location: Bearded Chefs operates throughout the Region
Age: 38
What makes him sizzle:
Boyd Hurtado has long been fascinated with coming up with new dishes. And cooking them outdoors is one of his specialties.
"It's one of my favorite things," he said, about cooking. And although he operates the Bearded Chefs catering company with friend Andy Trzupek, Hurtado said he really cooks "for fun."
As a spotlighted chef in the Patio Pitmaster series, Hurtado is sharing his recipes for pulled pork, bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers, smoked habanero mac and cheese and coleslaw. His recipe for pulled pork is a favorite with family members, particularly his mother, the chef said.
Hurtado, of Lowell, said he previously traveled with past food jobs and also helped open restaurants in various locales. He's worked with food in one capacity or another through the years. His full-time job as a supervisor in the hospitality and nutrition department at Munster's Community Hospital requires him to use all the knowledge he's gathered about food.
"I can pick apart what's in food," Hurtado said. He added it's important to know what's in food when it's being made for patients on various restricted diets. "Food can help or hurt you," he said.
Hurtado studied culinary arts at Ivy Tech Community College in Gary and also at the former Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago.
The chef said whether he's cooking for his company Bearded Chefs or at home, it's key to make sure his food presentations look good. He often uses various boards — whether cutting boards or display boards — to present his fare.
"People eat with their eyes and it should be visually appealing. I want it to look good," he said.
Fast facts: Boyd Hurtado lives in Lowell. He was born in Valparaiso. Supervisor in the hospitality and nutrition department at Community Hospital in Munster; co-owner of Bearded Chefs, a catering company. Married to Pamela Ross. The couple have two dogs, Triton and Padme, and a parrot named Baby Boy.
My cooking philosophy is: I don't cook for a paycheck. I do it for fun and for the love of it.
How I learned to cook: My grandmother and mom started me off cooking. They really didn't use anything processed. They made homemade bread and pastas. My grandmother had 12 kids and she taught how not to waste food.
What I grew up eating: I grew up on all types of food — a lot of ethnicities. I'm half Mexican and French Canadian and German. My family made a wide array of food.
My favorite food item is: One of my favorite foods is chili. I love chili and like to simmer a pot of chili for hours. I also love a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Famous chefs I admire: I like Rick Bayless. I also like David Burke, who has been on "Iron Chef America."
The following recipes are from Boyd Hurtado.
Barbecue Rub
1 tablespoon granulated garlic
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon mustard powder
1teaspoon salt
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
DIRECTIONS: Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix together by hand.
Pork Butt
8-10 pounds boneless or bone in pork butt
DIRECTIONS: Take the rub and season the thawed whole pork butt heavily, rubbing the seasoning in. Place in a covered dish and let the pork sit overnight in the refrigerator.
Depending on your smoker, start the temperature at 220 degrees with a hard smoke. Place the pork on the smoker for 9 to 12 hours checking the meat periodically with a meat thermometer. Once the pork is 195 degrees to 200 degrees, pull the pork off and let it rest for 30 minutes.
It will carry over cooking while resting. At about 205 degrees, using a fork, shred the pork butt by hand.
Mustard BBQ Sauce
1 Poblano pepper (or a pepper of your choice)
1 yellow or white onion
2 tablespoons olive oil
2- 12-ounce beers of choice
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon granulated onion
1 cup and 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
1/4 cup honey
2 tablespoons molasses
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 packed brown sugar
Salt and pepper to taste.
DIRECTIONS: Take the pepper and onion and cut into a small dice. Place into a pan on the stove and sauté until soft. Then add the rest of the ingredients and let reduce to your preferred thickness. Remove from heat and using a hand blender, blend all ingredients in a bowl. Then using a strainer, pass the blended mixture through into a bowl.
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
5 to 7 Jalapeno peppers depending on size
Bacon, thawed.
1 8-ounce cream cheese
1 cup Marble Jack cheese
2 tablespoons crumbled Blue Cheese
Toothpicks
DIRECTIONS: let the cream cheese sit out and bring it to room temperature. Once at room temperature, mix the Marble Jack and Blue Cheese in with the cream cheese. Take mixture and place into a pastry bag (if you don’t have a pastry bag a freezer bag will do and just cut off a bottom corner).
Take your peppers, slice long ways and deseed. Remove the stem but leave just enough that the cheese does not fall out. Take your cheese mixture and squeeze into the pepper halves, filling them. Take a piece of thawed bacon and wrap around the pepper and secure with a toothpick.
Place the Bacon Wrapped Peppers on the smoker at 220 degrees until the bacon is crispy.
Smoked Habanero Mac and Cheese
1 pound macaroni pasta
1/2 cup shredded Habanero Cheddar cheese
8 ounces Velveeta
2 cups Marble Jack blend
2 cups Half and Half
Salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS: Boil noodles per package directions, drain and set aside.
Cheese Sauce:
Place the 2 cups of Half and Half into a 6-quart pot on a low simmer. Add the Velveeta and Marble Jack into the pot, stirring constantly until smooth.
Take cheese sauce and noodles and combine into a baking dish. Place on the smoker at 220 degrees and stir every 20 minutes until you have your desired smokey flavor.
Cabbage Coleslaw
1/3 purple cabbage
1/3 green cabbage
2 carrots
4 green onions
For dressing:
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup white sugar
Salt and pepper to taste.
DIRECTIONS: Take 1/3 of the cabbage and thinly slice it. Then peel and thinly slice the carrots. Chop the green onions and set all aside in a bowl.
Dressing:
Take the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar and sugar and mix into a bowl until the sugar is dissolved. Take the dressing mixture then mix with your vegetables and toss until covered.
