WATCH NOW: Patio Pitmasters: Cooking up smokin' fare with Boyd Hurtado

"I can pick apart what's in food," Hurtado said. He added it's important to know what's in food when it's being made for patients on various restricted diets. "Food can help or hurt you," he said.

Hurtado studied culinary arts at Ivy Tech Community College in Gary and also at the former Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago.

The chef said whether he's cooking for his company Bearded Chefs or at home, it's key to make sure his food presentations look good. He often uses various boards — whether cutting boards or display boards — to present his fare.

"People eat with their eyes and it should be visually appealing. I want it to look good," he said.

Fast facts: Boyd Hurtado lives in Lowell. He was born in Valparaiso. Supervisor in the hospitality and nutrition department at Community Hospital in Munster; co-owner of Bearded Chefs, a catering company. Married to Pamela Ross. The couple have two dogs, Triton and Padme, and a parrot named Baby Boy.

My cooking philosophy is: I don't cook for a paycheck. I do it for fun and for the love of it.