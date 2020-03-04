West Virginia chef helps those in recovery through food

Anderson said he would’ve thought he would be cooking in a restaurant or owning his own, but he said it seemed he kept getting more into teaching and doors would open to help people in need.

“It gives back to people, because food is medicine,” Anderson said. “It makes a difference because you can see when the light clicks, the sense of accomplishment that they have is great. I want it to be fun and infectious, not stuffy and pretentious. I don’t need to teach them to do a fancy, extravagant meal, but they’d like to know how to cook veggies, how to make sure food comes out at the same time and how to do it all on a budget. And that’s the idea, we’re trying to tie it up and they know exactly what to do with what they have. Its cooking, budgeting and making it happen.”

According to Anderson, his cooking classes are not mandatory, but encouraged, and the program is the first of its kind he’s seen in a recovery center, stating he’d been to similar facilities that had the means but had simply never thought to offer it as another way of helping people with addictions recover. While Anderson said his work giving back to those in need through food is something he feels grateful for, he is not the only one impacted by the class.