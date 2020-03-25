What’s for dinner? Depends what’s in the fridge and pantry

Just about now, you might be tired of cooking and eating what’s in your refrigerator. We are all used to asking what’s for dinner? What are we in the mood for — pizza, sushi, Mexican? And then going to a restaurant to get it.

Now, with the coronavirus forcing many of us to stay home more, it’s time to look at mealtime and cooking at home a little differently. Instead of asking, `What I am in the mood for?’ I am looking more closely in my pantry and my refrigerator and letting my ingredients dictate what I make.

For example, a few months ago, I was lured to purchase a big bag of mixed unsalted nuts because they were labeled “Omega-3 Nut Mix.” I thought I would eat a handful of “anti-oxidants” a day for my health, but they have gone largely uneaten. So, this week, I mixed up my favorite sweet and savory spices with both brown and white sugar and made my baked Sugar and Spice Candied Nuts. Sure, the sugar adds a few more calories, but now they are a delicious and welcome nibble instead of sitting unused in the pantry.

