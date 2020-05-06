What’s new and notable in outdoor grills

Serious grill enthusiasts might opt for a kamado-style grill — the word means stove in Japanese — with its distinctive oval shape. With top and bottom vents, these grills have thick ceramic heat-trapping walls that heat up quickly; they work much like convection ovens.

“Almost every kamado grill manufacturer recommends using lump charcoal over charcoal briquettes. In our experience, briquettes may cost less, but lump charcoal is better suited for a kamado grill. It can reach higher temperatures and it tends to smell better as you cook it, too,” says Lindsay D. Mattison, a chef and food writer in Durango, Colorado.

She warns against using lighter fluid with these grills. “It can absorb into the uncoated ceramics in the firebox, and no one wants their food to taste like fuel.”

Big Green Egg’s got several sizes of ceramic grills, including a 10-inch mini that’s perfect for tailgating or picnics. Several of their Kamado Joe models come with free charcoal; the brand features an airlift hinge that reduces the lid weight, making it easier to open and close.

There’s also a hybrid Kamado model, available at Williams-Sonoma, that takes either charcoal or gas. Its white exterior makes it look a little like R2D2.