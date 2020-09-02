When it comes to Labor Day menu choices, safety is tasty

– Store perishable foods at or below 40 F within two hours. If the surrounding temperature is above 90 F, then refrigerate within one hour.

The risks are real, said Kris-Etherton, a past chair of the American Heart Association's Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health. "A lot of people get food poisoning every year, and it's something that's preventable."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48 million people in the United States – about 1 in 6 – get food poisoning each year. While most recover, 128,000 end up in the hospital and 3,000 die.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe – from stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea to death. In fact, there are more than 250 foodborne diseases, mostly infections caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites. Those pathogens include salmonella, norovirus, listeria and E. coli.

Food poisoning peaks in the summer months when warmer temperatures cause foodborne germs to flourish, according to the CDC.

The illness usually has to run its full course, but Kris-Etherton urged people with bloody stools or a fever of 102 or above to go to the doctor. People who have uncontrollable vomiting or diarrhea also should head straight to the emergency room to get quick IV hydration.