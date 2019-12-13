For your information

"White Christmas' wows audiences in splendid Chicago production

Audience members looking for some spirited entertainment will do well to secure a ticket for "Irving Berlin's White Christmas." The tour of the family favorite story continues through Dec. 15 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

The show features lavish sets, spirited choreography and enjoyable performances.

"White Christmas" is the story of entertainers Bob Wallace and his friend Phil Davis who, along with sister act Betty and Judy Haynes, launch a show at a Vermont Inn to help their World War II general pull his business out of a slump.

The entertainers exemplify good will and the coming together for their fellow man.

Musical numbers in the production are some of the best in musical theater and include the popular song "Sisters," "Blue Skies," "I Love A Piano" and the title song "White Christmas," among others.

Starring in the show are David Elder as Bob Wallace, Jeremy Benton as Phil Davis, Kerry Conte as Betty Haynes, Kelly Sheehan as Judy Haynes and Danny Gardner as General Henry Waverly. An extra treat for this show is Lorna Luft's comic performance as Martha Watson.Luft is the daughter of the legendary Judy Garland.

FYI: "Irving Berlin's White Christmas" runs through Dec. 15 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.