When performer Karilyn Ashley Surratt is touring with a show, she makes it a priority to eat well on the road.
"When you're doing a show as physically demanding as 'White Christmas,' you have to be well nourished," said Surratt. The actress and dancer is currently performing in the ensemble of "Irving Berlin's White Christmas," running through Dec. 15 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. Visit BroadwayIn Chicago.com for more information.
Surratt said she enjoys the cooking craft and is always looking for better and easier ways to prepare her own food on the road. Among favorite items for the actress to make when she has time are tacos, particularly avocado tacos, and soups.
"A lot of us carry hot water kettles," she said adding that's good for making soups or even special teas.
"I like ginger lemon tea because it coats the throat," she said. The tea is made with ginger, cayenne pepper and tumeric, she explained.
"I really love making soups and big pots of things," Surratt said.
When it comes to desserts, Surratt said she's careful about what she consumes.
"I try to be super healthy about it. I try not to have a lot of processed sugar. I'm vegan and non-dairy," she said, adding she's always watched what she eats.
Surratt said she does like chocolate, and one of her favorite cookies is a no-bake vegan recipe which she also adds chocolate to.
The actress said she spent a lot of time on her grandparents' ranch in Oklahoma while she was growing up.
"We always ate fresh things and things that were in season," she said.
When Surratt goes out to eat, she said she looks for places that "have locally sourced food."
Surratt is enjoying her stay in Chicago with the cast of "White Christmas."
"There's so much art, culture and food in the city," she said.
"I really love being in the show 'White Christmas. I love the story. It's such a Christmas classic. And it's the epitome of Christmas to me," she said, adding the show is just an all-around feel good production.
The following recipe is from Karilyn Ashley Surratt.
Choose Your Own Adventure Cookie Balls
Basic Ingredients:
1 to 1 1/2 cups peanut butter
1/4 cup vegan dark chocolate chips or a few squares of a dark chocolate candy bar, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup coarsely crushed salted kettle chips
1/4 cup coarsely crushed pretzels
1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans
1/4 cup toasted coconut flakes
1/4 cup golden raisins
Sprinkling of cinnamon
DIRECTIONS: Mix all the dry ingredients together in a roomy mixing bowl - oatmeal, chia seeds, hemp seeds.
Add the choose your own adventure ingredients. Pick and choose as you like, but the kettle chips and pretzels are a must because they impact the texture and balance the sweetness from the raisins and chocolate. Dislike coconut? Leave it out. That's why it's a choose your own adventure.
Fold in the peanut butter and vanilla with a spatula. Just keep going until everything is combined.
Form and roll them into little two-bite balls with a teaspoon. If you have a melon baller that probably works too. But cabinet space is limited in NYC so I just go for the teaspoon.
This recipe yields 2 dozen, more or less. It depends on how big a spoon you use.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.