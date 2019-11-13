Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands, announced the launch of the Martha Stewart’s Complete Thanksgiving Dinner.
Martha Stewart’s Complete Thanksgiving menu for Williams Sonoma features signature fan-favorite recipes that the iconic culinary and lifestyle expert has entertained with for years. The complete dinner for eight contains Thanksgiving necessities including everything from a fresh free-range Willie Bird turkey to an apple cranberry crisp for dessert. This special meal is the first of many seasonal food collaborations to come.
Martha Stewart’s Complete Thanksgiving Dinner will help customers create a feast to remember with ease by serving some of Martha’s most popular Thanksgiving recipes. Instructions on how to heat the premade sides and dessert are included with the meal, as well as Martha's favorite turkey recipe so customers can roast their bird to perfection – just like Martha would.
In addition to the Willie Bird turkey and apple cranberry crisp, the complete dinner comes with five side dishes and retails for $349.95. Alternatively, the Martha Stewart Complete Thanksgiving Side Bundle is available without the Willie Bird turkey and features the five sides dishes and dessert for $249.95.
“I am thrilled to partner with Williams Sonoma on this special Thanksgiving dinner for the holiday season,” said Martha Stewart. “The dishes we created include the highest quality ingredients and are some of my favorite recipes that I have served to friends and family. We do all the hard work for you - you serve a delicious holiday meal without all the muss and fuss!”
“Martha’s Thanksgiving meal delivery kit allows our customers to be stress-free and creates the opportunity to spend more time with family this Thanksgiving,” said Ryan Ross, President of Williams Sonoma. “We are excited to offer our customers and Martha’s fans a delicious alternative to having to cook everything from scratch.”
The meal includes the following items:
• Mushroom, Leek, and Herb Stuffing—Martha's artisan bread stuffing features shiitake, oyster and cremini mushrooms, enhanced by leeks and aromatic herbs (1lb. 15 oz.)
• Classic Cranberry Sauce—traditional autumn blend of plump, tangy-sweet cranberries and aromatic orange zest, spiced with cinnamon (1 lb. 15 oz.)
• Celery Root and Yukon Gold Potato Puree—velvety puree of celery root, Yukon Gold potatoes, heavy cream and butter, highlighted by thyme and black pepper (2 lb.)
• Cauliflower Custard—savory roasted cauliflower in light cream sauce, topped with shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano and Gruyère cheese (1 lb. 12 oz.)
• Sweet Potato Puree with Browned Butter Maple Syrup—silken puree of sweet potatoes, enhanced with pure maple syrup, dairy butter and hint of black pepper (2 lb. 1 oz.)
• Apple Cranberry Crisp—freshly harvested Granny Smith apples and cranberries with crisp toppings of rolled oats, brown sugar and warm spices (1 lb. 14 oz.)
• Willie Bird Fresh Free-Range Turkey (optional)—from the famed Willie Bird ranch in Sonoma County, California, this legendary all-natural bird is among the world's best – extraordinarily juicy, succulent and flavorful (approx. 12–14 lb.)
To ensure that the meal arrives in time for Thanksgiving, all orders must be placed by 11:50 p.m. Pacific time Nov. 22.
The Martha Stewart Complete Thanksgiving Dinner is now available on the Williams Sonoma website.
For more information on the collaboration, please visit: williams-sonoma.com