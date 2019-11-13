When thoughts turn to chorizo, people usually think of the traditional dish chorizo and eggs.
Students at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago recently showcased their talents in going beyond that breakfast dish to turn out recipes for everything from bruschetta and jambalaya to smores using the popular Mexican sausage.
Ivy Tech's 10th annual Chorizo Contest, held on Nov. 8, featured 10 recipes created by students in the culinary/hospitality department at the school. The competition was held at Ivy Tech-Lake County's East Chicago location on Columbus Drive.
Attendees had the opportunity to pick their favorite dishes for savory dish and dessert as well as table theme.
In honor of the 10th anniversary, this year's event also featured Mexican folkloric dancing as guests visited the tables to taste test all the recipes.
Members of the Garza family, owners of chorizo company El Popular, were in attendance at the contest. The family also presented a special award to one of the competitors.
Winners of the chorizo contest were Jasmyn Anderson for Savory Dish for her Chorizo and Tomato Bruschetta and Eddie Campbell for Sweet Dish/Dessert for his Smores Cheesecake Pops. Blanche Morales was given the Garza Family award for a Chorizo Street Corn recipe while the Lake County Chancellor L. Gonzalez Award went to Dalneska Ward for Chorizo Crostini. Anderson also won for best decorated table. The Ivy Tech 3 credit Scholarship award went to Natalie Goetz. Goetz created a Jambalaya using chorizo.
The winning recipes can also be found on El Popular's Website elpopularchorizo.com.
The following are a few of the winning recipes
Chorizo & Tomato Bruschetta
Makes about 23 to 25 pieces
1 loaf of French Baguette bread
3 Roma Tomatoes, small diced
1/4 cup white onions, small diced
2 teaspoons dried basil leaves
2 teaspoons onion powder
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
3/4 cup olive oil (divided)
1/2 cup of shredded cheese ( mozzarella & mixed triple cheese)
4 ounces beef chorizo, cooked and set aside
DIRECTIONS:
Take the French baguette and cut diagonally 1 1/2-inch thick pieces. Should be able to get 23-25 slices out of the whole loaf. Combine 1/4 cup of olive oil, with 1 teaspoon of each - dried basil leaves, onion powder, garlic powder and Italian seasoning together.
Brush on each slice of bread, on ONLY ONE SIDE. Bake in 325-degree oven, for 8-10 minutes until brown.
In a bowl, add tomatoes, onion and olive oil.
Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of basil, garlic, onion, Italian seasonings over the Bruschetta mixture, mix together, then place plastic wrap over bowl and place in fridge for an hour to marinate.
While the bruschetta mixture is in the fridge, cook the chorizo in a pan, (no need for oil because chorizo has its own oil). Break it up into small pieces. Once fully cooked, drain oil from chorizo and set aside.
Once the bread is nice and toasted and the bruschetta mixture is nice and marinated, take it out of the fridge and now you are ready to make your bruschetta appetizer.
Making the Appetizer:
Take 1 tablespoon of the Bruschetta mixture and place on top of the toasted bread.
Then take 1 teaspoon of chorizo and place on top of Bruschetta.
Then sprinkle shredded cheese on top, place back into the oven only to melt the cheese for about 5-7 minutes. Take it out; let it cool for two minutes. Place on platter and serve.
From Jasmyn Anderson
S’mores Cheesecake Pops
Makes 16 Pops
Graham crackers, 10 whole sheets
Butter, melted 8 tablespoons (4 ounces)
Cream cheese, softened 16 ounces
Powdered sugar, 1/2 cup
Vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons
Mini marshmallows, 3 cups
El Popular Chorizo Mild, 1/2 Stick
Mesquite Grill Mates, 1 tablespoon
Ground Cayenne Red Pepper, 1/2 teaspoon
White chocolate bark, melted, 4 ounces
Milk chocolate bark, melted, 16 ounces
Coconut oil, 2 teaspoons
16 wooden sticks
Step-by-Step
1. In a freezer bag or food processor, crush the graham crackers to a sand-like consistency and put in a medium bowl. Add the melted butter and stir until combined.
2. Transfer to an 8x8-inch (20x20-cm) baking pan lined with parchment paper and firmly pack it down to form the “crust.” Freeze crackers until the cheesecake mixture is ready.
3. While the crust is freezing, combine the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract, and mix until smooth. Use beaters or paddle attachment of your mixer.
4. In a medium saucepan, cook the chorizo on medium heat.
5. Add the mesquite and ground cayenne red pepper to chorizo.
6. Let it cool, and then add it to a blender, blending it into small pieces. Add to cream cheese mixture.
7. Spread the marshmallows out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Broil the marshmallows for about 1-2 minutes, watching closely to make sure they don’t burn. You want them to brown up a little though to achieve a “toasted” flavor. Carefully scrape the marshmallows from the sheet pan into the cheesecake mixture. Mix thoroughly.
8. Transfer the cheesecake mixture onto the baking pan on top of the crust and smooth until even.
9. Freeze at least 1 to 2 hours until the mixture is firm enough to cut. Remove the set cheesecake from the pan and cut into even square shapes (4x4 cut), depending on how big you want your pops.
10. Melt the white chocolate. Dip each stick in melted white chocolate and place into each cut square; this will help secure the sticks into the cheesecake. Freeze until solid, about one hour.
11. Microwave the milk chocolate in 15 to 30 second increments to melt, stirring thoroughly each time. Add coconut oil if the chocolate seems too thick for dipping.
12. Dip the set pops into the chocolate and stand upright to set.
13. Decorate with the remaining white chocolate and additional crushed graham crackers.
From Eddie Campbell
Chorizo Crostini
DaIneka Ward
Makes about 24
24 ounces El Popular Longaniza Chorizo, cut in large pieces about 1-inch
24 ounces Kielbasa/ Smoked Sausage, cut in large pieces about 1-inch
1 large white onion, thin-medium sliced
1 large red onion, thin-medium sliced
1 red bell pepper, thin-medium sliced
2 green bell peppers, thin-medium sliced
2 sliced Jalapenos with seeds
2 ounces extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 ounces white white wine vinegar
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoons garlic powder
1 tablespoons Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon paprika
2 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons black pepper
Soft Bread Loaf with a Crunchy Outer Layer (Sour Dough, Focaccia, Italian or French Baguette) cut in ½-inch round slices.
1. Cut sausages into 1-inch cubes.
2. Heat a large deep pan on medium heat for about 60 seconds.
3. Add the olive oil then immediately add in sausage.
4. Cook the sausage until the outside is crisp and brown.
5. Remove sausage from the pan and set sausage aside.
6. Return pan to medium heat and butter, veggies, and seasonings.
7. When the onions are translucent, add the sugar to the mixture and stir until mixture begins to smell sweet. Be sure not to have the heat above medium to not burn the sugar.
8. Deglaze the pan with white wine vinegar.
9. Simmer on low heat for about 3 minutes.
10. To assemble the crostini, use a spoon place a piece of each sausage onto ½ inch sliced bread. Then top the sausages with the vegetable mixture.
-Garnish with parsley
-Also try toasting/ grilling the bread with olive oil
From Dalneska Ward
12 Things to do in the Region this week