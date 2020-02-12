Winter weather returns amid butchering and painting projects

Winter weather is back. We’ve received around three inches of snow and it’s still snowing. The roads must not be the best as school is cancelled for today. I let son Kevin sleep in, so he doesn’t yet know school is cancelled. He will be happy when he wakes up.

Son-in-law Mose had a birthday yesterday, Feb. 5. Mose, Susan, and Jennifer all had the flu so he didn’t have the nicest birthday. We will wash their laundry here for them today, since Susan didn’t feel up to washing clothes this week. In the winter months I like to add a laundry disinfectant to the water to help with germs during the flu season. I really think it helps.

On Tuesday the girls and I spent the day at daughter Elizabeth and Tim’s house. We washed a lot of laundry for them and cleaned her house. She was glad to have everything clean again. Daughter Lovina stayed there for the night and came home with Elizabeth and all three children the next morning. Daughter Susan and children couldn’t come as they still had the flu.

Monday the temperature went over 50 degrees so we hung some of our laundry out on the lines to dry. The bedding smelled so fresh when put back on the beds. We also cleaned our windows while the temperature was warmer.