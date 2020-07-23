Wyoming woman turns dumpster-diving into food nonprofit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Standing in an overflowing dumpster in the middle of winter, Ali Milburn looked down at the expiration date on packages of chicken breasts: It was that day.

She was a vegetarian at the time, but she grabbed everything she could and gave it to her friend: a six-month supply of frozen chicken. He didn’t get sick once.

For Milburn that was just one of dozens of experiences that fired up her passion to solve food waste problems in Jackson. What started off as secret midnight dives into the grocery store dumpster became a stop after work with friends.

“It was insanity,” Milburn said. “Literally everything you could find in the grocery store I was finding in the dumpster — totally edible, good-quality stuff,” she said.

An egg carton with one cracked egg, apples with a few bruises, packaged foods with expiration dates that had passed but that were otherwise perfect — all sat in the dumpster.

“Expiration dates mean almost nothing,” said Milburn, who lives by the philosophy that the nose knows what’s good and what’s not.