Yam vs. sweet potato: A reference guide to food differences

“To me, what felt egregious about the whole situation is that all sorts of stuff could be passing as Parmigiano-Reggiano and it’s definitely not the same thing,” she said. “I definitely whip out opinions sometimes and that felt like an appropriate place.”

But she's not being judgy. Her fiancé has been known to sprinkle some grated Parmesan on his pizza and she says that's OK: “The crime is not actually eating it. If you want to eat it and you like it, no judgment there.”

Sometimes Warshaw's research discovered no difference between commonly confused items. Readers may be shocked to discover that button, cremini and Portobello mushrooms are all the same type of mushroom.

Or they may be stunned to find out that shrimp and prawns are completely different creatures but pretty much taste the same. “That’s an interesting one, where it’s like there is definitely a difference. But, in the end, it kind of doesn’t matter.”

The book emerged from a newsletter Warshaw started in 2018 which addresses the differences between all kinds of things, like how sea lions and seals are not the same and why balconies are not terraces. It started with a simple question.