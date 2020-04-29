You've probably got all you need to make fabled `stone soup'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the days go by, I am being forced to become more creative with my cooking. I've always been a fan of stews and hearty soups, and I make them all year round to stock my freezer. That stash has started to run low lately. So it was time to see what I could make out of the slim pickings I had and replenish the freezer stock.

Rooting around in my pantry, I came upon a mixed bag of soup beans. I don’t even remember buying these dried beans, but I was happy to find them.

The recipe on the back was uninspiring, so I decided to use the beans to make a hearty soup in honor of the children’s folk tale ``Stone Soup.'' In the story, a hungry stranger persuades people in a hungry town to each bring what little food they have to add to a soup he started with a stone. The result is a delicious meal that everyone enjoys. It’s a fable about the value of sharing, and how the whole is bigger than the sum of its parts.

So, I thought of the bag of beans as the “stone” I started my soup with. If you have children at home, you can read the story and get the kids involved. Start with a bag of beans if you have it, and build the soup with whatever is in your kitchen. Ask everyone in your locked-down household to find a carrot, an onion, a potato, etc., to add to the soup.