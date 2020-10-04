Former Tinley Park police chief remembered with a park named in his honor

Tinley Park’s former police chief, Michael O’Connell Sr., made a big impact on the department and the community in the time he served as chief from 1995 until his death in 2011 at age 60.

To recognize his contributions, the Tinley Park-Park District recently renamed a park in honor of O’Connell.

The Sept. 19 dedication ceremony was “an appropriate way to honor his lifestyle of compassionate and committed service to his community” as stated in the resolution approved by the park district board last spring.

O’Connell was born and raised in Riverdale and graduated from Thornton Township High School. He was a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He received a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Lewis University. In 1972, he began his career at the Riverdale Police Department, where he served as a juvenile officer, detective and lieutenant and later as chief of police before coming to the Tinley Park Police Department in 1995.