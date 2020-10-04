Former Tinley Park police chief remembered with a park named in his honor

Tinley Park’s former police chief, Michael O’Connell Sr., made a big impact on the department and the community in the time he served as chief from 1995 until his death in 2011 at age 60.
To recognize his contributions, the Tinley Park-Park District recently renamed a park in honor of O’Connell.
The Sept. 19 dedication ceremony was “an appropriate way to honor his lifestyle of compassionate and committed service to his community” as stated in the resolution approved by the park district board last spring.
O’Connell was born and raised in Riverdale and graduated from Thornton Township High School. He was a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He received a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Lewis University. In 1972, he began his career at the Riverdale Police Department, where he served as a juvenile officer, detective and lieutenant and later as chief of police before coming to the Tinley Park Police Department in 1995.
During his career in law enforcement he was president of the South Suburban Association Chiefs of Police and then continued as a member of the organization’s executive board and was a member of the Illinois Terrorism Task Force. In 2005 he was named Police Chief of the Year by the Illinois State Crime Commission.
An avid hunter and fisherman with an immense love of the outdoors, O’Connell built a cabin in the north woods of Michigan, where he enjoyed spending time. He was also an active supporter of Boy Scouts and was one of the founders of Boy Scout Troop #911.
That's why Bristol Park, at 17501 Bristol Park Drive, was renamed Chief Mike O’Connell Park. A dedication ceremony took place with O’Connell’s widow, Barb, and other family members in attendance as well as colleagues, friends and local officials, including current Tinley Park Police Chief Matt Walsh, retired Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy, former Tinley Park-Park District Executive Director John Curran and Park District Board of Commissioners President Marie Ryan.
“We chose this park because it is used extensively by the park district for programming,” said Carol Bradtke, marketing manager with the Tinley Park-Park District. "It is a highly visible park seeing both heavy foot traffic and vehicle traffic."
“My relationship with Mike O'Connell was as the past executive director for Tinley Park-Park District,” said Curran. “Mike was a good listener and a good communicator. When there were issues, Mike was my go-to guy to solve problems, and he was always willing to help. I can't think of a better person to name this park after. Mike brought people together, made sure the community was safe and had a true appreciation for open green space.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!