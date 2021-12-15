Four Winds Casino presents gingerbread display

A colorful gingerbread village is set up for guests to enjoy at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan as well as in Four Winds South Bend.
More than 2,000 pounds of ingredients were used to create the lavish displays.
Among the ingredients are 50 pounds of chocolate, 1,200 pounds of gingerbread, 300 pounds of Royal icing, 400 pounds of sugar and more.
Assorted candy, peppermints, jelly beans and other ingredients add to the colorful creation.
"The construction of the displays was inspired by traditional Bavarian Villages and prepared through the collaborative efforts of our Culinary and Facilities Departments," said Craig Lewkowitz, senior vice president of food and beverage for Four Winds Casinos.
The food staff begins planning the villages in June and then starts production in September.
To learn more about Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com.
Eloise Marie Valadez
Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.
